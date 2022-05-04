Don’t call it a daycare even though it kind of is.
Chelsea Kleve knew a perfect way to fight healthcare worker burnout and still care for seniors with Glory Days, a program in Mesa that offers recreational and social activities for people with dementia, Parkinson’s and other age-related issues.
Kleve discovered this passion while working as a certified nursing assistant at her Wisconsin high school and now works with her husband out of the East Mesa Christian Church.
“I hate to say the word ‘daycare,’” she said. “But essentially, it’s a daycare for people with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s or other age-related concerns.”
Kleve spent the last seven years working in hospice care where she helped families arrange resources in caring for their loved ones, but she found a problem.
“I saw a very big gap in care services,” she said.
She said it can become costly caring for a senior with cognitive age-related conditions.
Non-medical in-home care can cost approximately $30-40 per hour, and if they don’t qualify physically and financially for state assistance through the Arizona Long Term Care System, it can become a challenge to have someone stay home with them.
This problem could only worsen because of an estimated 33% increase in dementia/Alzheimer’s cases in Arizona by 2025, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Kleve graduated from University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s in healthcare administration and has worked as a volunteer coordinator and director of business development.
But she’s worked with seniors since she got her CNA certification at 16 years old thanks to Chippewa Falls High School in Wisconsin offering it as college credit.
“I was just very lucky that at a young age I knew exactly what I wanted to do,” she said.
She said she worked well with seniors and people with memory loss and that “blessing” of doing what she loves continues to this day.
“I knew if I was going to be working with the senior population, I'd love what I do,” she said.
She moved out to Arizona due to a combination of helping care for her newborn nephew, along with the beautiful winter weather.
On Aug. 24, 2021, Glory Days officially earned their 501(c)3 nonprofit status but still struggles with finding volunteers and funding.
In January, the nonprofit accepted its first member and currently has seven clients that she cares four hours per day, two days per week.
Kleve wants to create a full-time paid position for herself to work full-time but currently works as a volunteer with her husband.
Growing the nonprofit remains a challenge because she continues to learn as she goes.
“I’m learning how nonprofits work,” she said.
She also hopes to create a scholarship for low-income seniors and estimates that it would cost approximately $2,000 per year to care for someone with their current schedule.
Her most ambitious goal would be to open another location in Queen Creek or Apache Junction.
The hardest part remains getting the word out about Glory Days but it’s an attainable goal because there’s not a lot of programs within the state.
Regardless of how much work it takes, she said “it’s rewarding” to witness the impact on just these handful of clients and their families.
“It was a big jump to leave a job to start something that I know was needed and see the response from families and the members,” she said. “It’s amazingly rewarding.”
