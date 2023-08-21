New Mesa school board member upbeat, ready

Nearly 50 applicants threw hats in the ring to serve out the year-and-a-half term left on the open Mesa Public Schools Governing board seat, vacated by former board member Lara Ellingson.
Given the large pool of applicants, Courtney Davis said she was “a bit in shock” when Maricopa County Schools Superintendent Steve Watson called to tell her he was appointing her.
Davis was not one of the three names forwarded to Watson by the current board, but for the county schools chief, she was more than qualified.
Watson cited Davis’ voluminous record of service on parent-teacher organizations, a school improvement advisory committee, booster clubs and West Mesa Little League.
Davis joked that because she studied accounting at Scottsdale Community College after high school, she is often conscripted into looking after the books for community groups she supports.
“The agreement was I have to give up some of my other volunteering” if she joined the school board, Davis said, smiling and looking at her husband, Wes Davis, at their home near Carson Junior High.
The district’s announcement of her appointment garnered numerous positive online comments, including from Debbie Moncayo, one of board’s three preferred candidates.
“Though we know the governing board is elected at large and it serves all constituents, it will be great to once again have a west Mesa perspective added to the board. Congratulations!” Moncayo wrote.
Davis also received a warm welcome at the Aug. 8 board meeting but was not seated yet. She will be officially sworn in and take her seat on Tuesday, Aug. 22
In a letter to the Tribune last week, Watson indicated that in addition to looking for someone involved in the local schools and passionate about public education, he wanted to appoint a candidate with children enrolled in the district.
Davis currently has three children in MPS schools. Her fourth and oldest child, Cooper, is an MPS graduate currently on the tail-end of a two-year mission in Wisconsin.
Davis has deep roots in West Mesa, where she and her parents grew up. Her family is particularly enmeshed in the community surrounding Westwood High School, where she and Wes graduated.
Both were athletes in school. Wes played baseball and Courtney played volleyball, among other sports.
They met after graduating.
Courtney said she still loves to play sports, and she has participated in adult league volleyball for 22 years. Her team, the Mad Dogs, which she coaches, has won the last three championships.
Davis’ appointment will mean rearranging Tuesday practices for her daughter’s volleyball team, which she also coaches.
A Realtor by profession, Davis said she applied for the school board so that she could “share a parent’s perspective” on the board and work to ensure that the positive things happening in her local schools are happening districtwide.
She is passionate about the tight-knit community surrounding her local schools and wants to ensure the same environment is available beyond “my little community.”
Asked if she has any pet issues she wants to tackle on the board, Davis said “We’re going in open-minded.”
But Davis said she is a strong believer in providing kids extracurricular activities.
“I think any extracurricular plays an (important) role, especially as your kids get older,” she said. “Anytime kids feel they’re a part of something, whether it be a club or fine arts, music, band, sports … it gives them, ‘Oh, I gotta go to school because I got to be there for this or that.’”
In preliminary results from last year’s state assessments, MPS’ overall academic proficiency rate remained at 32% – the same as the prior year and well short of the district’s goal of 45%.
Asked how MPS parents feel about the district’s proficiency rates, Davis said, “To me, I have a hard time basing my (judgment) off of test scores.”
She said that test scores don’t take into account all the varying circumstances of individual schools and students.
“It’s hard for me to jump on this bandwagon of being critical when there’s way more of a story than just that test score,” she said.
She thinks a more important measure of school performance may be attendance and dropout rates.
Davis said she got a first-hand look at challenges with poverty and instability that some students face while attempting to contact kids who had stopped coming to schools without any communication during the pandemic.
“Many were home taking care of younger siblings. … We saw some that were having to go to work full-time to help support families,” she said.
“One that really stuck with me was a little third-grader, home by herself, everyone else is at work, and she was getting ready to get on her Zoom class. She had her lipstick on and her hair done, home by herself,” she said.
School boards have always been areas of potential contention, but since the pandemic, service on them in some places seems to have become more of a contact sport than usual, with verbal elbows and social media jabs thrown periodically at and among board members.
Davis has an athlete’s confident demeanor, but she says she wants to lead with kindness on the board and hopes she can help to keep discussions civil.
“I am not political in any way,” she said. “I’ve already gotten called out for buzzwords, and I’m like, ‘Well, I didn’t even know they were buzzwords.”
For Davis, Mesa’s diversity is the school district’s biggest challenge – serving students facing poverty or other challenging circumstances – but also one of its biggest strengths, and one of the reasons she loves her West Mesa community.
When she uses words like “diversity” and “inclusion” to describe her values, Davis seems to use them at face value – not as part of some larger political ideology.
“I love my kids to go to school with all different walks of life, whether it be religion, or race or whatever,” Davis said. “There’s lots of reasons our kids go to public schools, and education is one, but there’s lots of other valuable lessons our kids learn going to public school.”
