Nearly a decade after Wild at Heart helped dig a habitat for the western burrowing owls at Zanjero Park, the raptor rescue nonprofit returned to relocate the ground-dwelling birds – uprooted by the nearby construction of the Lindsay Road Interchange.
With the removal of the 8-inch-tall owls that nest underground, so went the only known spot Gilbert where the public could view them up close.
“It was a big draw for people who visited Gilbert,” said Greg Clark, Wild at Heart’s Burrowing Owl Habitat coordinator since 2001. “There were people going to Zanjero Park from other countries who were interested in birds and they knew they could go to Gilbert’s Zanjero Park to see the burrowing owls and Google Map would say there are burrowing owls here.”
A visitor from Wisconsin raved about the owls on Tripadvisor.
“Imagine my delight in seeing numerous burrowing owls literally standing in front of these man-made burrows that line the perimeter of Zanjero Park,” the person wrote in 2019. “Even if I weren’t slightly obsessed with owls, I would recommend a visit to anyone who wants to see owls up close.”
What made Zanjero Park a good habitat in 2011 was the adjacent active farmland, which was open with low-ground cover that the birds prefer. The park was primarily used for horseback riding.
The town has noted, however, “With this area expanding rapidly, it was determined that (the owls) would need to be removed in order to protect the species.”
Clark pointed out that although the owls at the 20-acre park were removed, there may be others living all over Gilbert.
“There is still agricultural land in Gilbert,” he said. “There (are) artificial burrows like pipes or erosion cut in a canal. They’ve lost their natural burrow dug by an animal and making do with something else. And when that doesn’t work as well it leads to a decline of the species.”
The burrowing owl is federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act in the United States, Canada and Mexico and in Arizona it is listed as a “species of concern” or at-risk.
But with farmland steadily giving way to houses, shopping centers and roads in Gilbert and elsewhere in Arizona, the burrowing owl is losing ground, literally.
The National Audubon Society predicted by 2080 due to climate change, this species of owls could lose 77 percent of its current breeding range.
“Right now, in order for us to find enough habitats for burrowing owls we bring them 50 miles west of Wickenberg,” Clark said. “The farms out there are still active and being irrigated.”
A big help is the use of Bureau of Land Management lands that are next to farms.
“Most of the owls are on BLM land next to farms,” Clark said.
Asked how many burrowing owls are left, Clark responded, “No one knows how many.”
“If we could count them all, it would be listed as an endangered species,” he said, adding that on average, Wild at Heart rescues 200 displaced owls a year.
In neighboring Queen Creek, which also has its roots in agriculture, the loss of farmland is telling.
“The remaining ag land is tiny where any burrowing owls could be living,” Clark said. “All of the ag land will soon be gone.
“The big remaining land open space in Queen Creek is next to the new 24 freeway out to Ironwood (Drive). That is creosote flat and will almost certainly have some owls out there but few in number. We won’t know where or how many until development is underway and we get the call to survey or trap.”
Wild at Heart works with developers by relocating owls from a site before construction begins.
Clark said Queen Creek has some green belt areas where owls could be relocated and new developments could plan for spots for displaced owls to live.
“Otherwise Queen Creek probably does not have significant numbers of owls,” Clark said, adding that an owl feeder reported seeing an owl near Combs and Signal Butte roads.
“There is a little farmland there,” he noted. “Other than the one owl, we don’t know of any other owls in Queen Creek. We are pretty sure that any that remain will soon be gone if the last tiny farms are converted to houses.”
Clark said the three owls on site at Zanjero were trapped in late 2020 and in February 2021 they were re-homed 127 miles west in La Paz County to the farming community of Wenden, population 375.
These days, Clark travels great distances to find new habitat and check in on established ones. Last week he drove 230 miles –almost near the Mexican border – to an owl habitat set up about five years ago.
In establishing the habitats Clark is mindful what land is planned for development in the future and what land can be accessed by volunteers, who are needed to help feed the owls for 30 days and bond with their new home.
Captured owls are cared for by volunteers for a minimum of 30 days at the Wild at Heart facility in Cave Cree and then another 30 days at the new relocation site in tents to build “site fidelity,” Clark explained.
“Our system works well,” he added. “We know how to make active translocation work so they don’t go back to where the development is.”
Although the public can no longer readily observe the sandy-colored owls with bright-yellow eyes in Gilbert, there are East Valley locations where it’s still possible.
Arizona State University’s Polytechnic Campus in Mesa became the home to four displaced burrowing owls in May 2021. The conservation project is in partnership with Wild at Heart. The organization also partnered on a habitat at Scottsdale Community College.
And, Rio Salado Audubon Center, Wild at Heart and the city of Phoenix worked together to establish an owl habitat in 2013 at the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area, site of a former 600-acre landfill.
Clark said he has been communicating with the Town of Gilbert about the possibility of establishing a habitat for burrowing owls at the 272-acre regional park at Higley and Queen Creek roads. The park is not yet fully built.
“I got my fingers crossed that would happen,” he said.
Spokeswoman Kelsey Perry confirmed that the Town “has had preliminary discussions with Wild at Heart regarding possible options for the future.”
