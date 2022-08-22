Members of Arizona’s congressional delegation and dignitaries from the region will dedicate Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport’s new 199-foot air traffic tower.
It’s a major milestone for the East Valley and the airport, but for the children of Queen Creek’s Geoffrey Minor, who managed the project for builder DPR, it will likely remain “Daddy’s tower.”
“Every time I drive by the project, my kids point it out, ‘there’s Daddy’s tower,’” Minor said. “It’s a source of pride for me and a landmark for the community that it’s cool to have been a part of.”
Gateway’s new traffic control tower is now Mesa’s second-tallest building, after the 224-foot Mesa Financial Plaza at the corner of Southern Avenue and Alma School Road.
At the dedication, which is not open to the public, officials will announce the traffic control tower’s name, chosen to honor an Arizonan who worked hard to make the $30 million tower a reality.
Minor said he will be out-of-town working on another project during the dedication, but other representatives for DPR will be at the event.
The newly completed tower, which will go into service Aug. 26, is seen as a key step in the airport’s ambition to become a world-class hub of travel and commerce.
The existing tower has been in service over 50 years, and is one of the busiest contract traffic control towers in the U.S.
Contract towers are air traffic control towers staffed by employees of private companies rather than by Federal Aviation Administration employees. Roughly half of the nation’s towers are contract.
Airport spokesman Ryan Smith said the facility’s current and future demands had exhausted the capabilities of the old tower.
The new tower will double the number of air traffic controllers who can occupy the control cab at the top, from four currently to eight, and includes two floors of space below the cab for training, breaks and meetings.
Air Traffic Manager Doug Mack called the new tower “absolutely amazing.”
The new tower also occupies a better position at the airport, Smith said, giving controllers enhanced visibility for managing aircraft all across the facility.
The better visibility is important, he said, because PMGA currently handles such a wide array of air traffic: F-16 fighter jets, large commercial planes, small propeller planes, Apache helicopters and more.
In July, space tourism company Virgin Galactic selected PMGA as the site of a final assembly location for its spaceships.
So, the “and more” above may eventually include large Virgin Galactic “motherships” carrying spaceships on their underbellies between Mesa and the company’s New Mexico spaceport.
The new tower took just under two years to build.
Minor said the project has a lot of “unique features,” requiring “coordination like none other than I’ve ever participated in in my career.”
One of the interesting features of the tower is the cab and offices on top of the shaft are made from just two pieces of prefabricated steel, weighing 206,000 pounds and 110,00 pounds, respectively.
The climax of the entire build may have been when a crane hoisted up those massive pieces and placed them on top of the shaft in two separate picks in August 2021.
“Just the physical act of picking that up” was challenging, Minor said, as well as making sure the two massive steel pieces were perfectly level and lined up with the connection points.
“The rigging had to be perfect,” Minor said.
Another key feature of the tower is below ground.
While the usable square footage of the tower is relatively small, the structure is “built like a high rise,” Smith said. “It will withstand 100 mph wind, earthquakes – it will stand the test of time.”
To resist lateral forces on the tower from wind and seismic activity, Minor said the tower is built on a 6-foot slab of reinforced concrete on top of 37 caissons – holes drilled 80 feet deep into the ground and filled with reinforced concrete.
Smith said airport leaders are “really proud” of the new tower.
“We had to move mountains to get it approved – had to change laws,” Smith said.
Smith explained that the FAA used to have a $2 million cap on grants for contract airport control towers.
Following a major effort by Arizona’s congressional delegation, a 2018 bill eliminated the restriction on funding for contract towers, clearing the way for PMGA to build the high-tech tower with federal support.
“Previous mayors and congressional delegations had to work hard to convince government” to change the law, Smith said.
