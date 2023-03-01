Mesa’s ethnic vibrancy racked up a notch or two recently when three new murals were painted in its Asian District.
On the one-mile stretch on Dobson Road in West Mesa, roughly between Main Street and Broadway Road, a canvas of walls and pillars have yielded a treat for artistic appreciation.
Ariana Enriquez of Mesa, Sandra Bosscher from Chandler and Francisco Garcia from Phoenix have created murals at The Barcelona Center at 111 S. Dobson Road, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage at 150 S. Dobson Road and the AZ International Marketplace building at 1920 W. Broadway Road, respectively.
Another 13 small murals at Mekong Plaza, 66 S. Dobson Road, painted by Kadhima Tung of Mesa, feature Chinese zodiac animals.
“The murals have been a tremendous success,” said Jaye O’Donnell, assistant director of the Mesa Office of Economic Development. “They accomplished the goal of adding vibrancy to the community and they create another reason to visit the area.”
“The murals have enhanced awareness of and introduced new audiences to the Asian District,” she noted.
“Take Flight” by Enriquez features a pair of cranes, wings outstretched, flying toward the sun amid a background of pink, red and yellow peonies.
Enriquez, a former museum worker, used cranes and peonies symbolically to pay homage to Asian culture, as they signify longevity and good fortune.
“Cranes’ connection to longevity is in honor of the families who have built the foundation of the district through the decades,” she said.
In Chinese culture, peonies are a symbol of prosperity and Enriquez ties them to the district’s continued successes.
To Bosscher, the mural for Mesa was about creating a display of strength with a diverse community. She sought to unite various Asian cultures with an intertwining design.
Her mural, depicting a whimsical tiger, koi fish and dragon, is also symbolical.
According to Bosscher, the red sun and blue waves in her work reference traditional Japanese art. The Chinese dragon festival is featured with the dynamic movement of the dragon tying all the elements together with florals and waves.
The tiger references Thai culture and celebration of strength and power. The koi fish is a symbol of joy and friendship. The red envelopes at the tail of the dragon are symbolic in Asian culture of good wishes and luck and given on special occasions.
“The entire mural is capturing a celebration of diversity and the strength it brings when they come together,” she said.
The project required a forklift and ladders due to the scale of the renderings.
Enriquez’s 13’x 24,’ mural took five weeks to complete and learning to operate a lift on a narrow sidewalk.
Bosscher’s painting surface was corrugated metal, and she also had to use ladders, scaffolding and some forklift power because the final mural size was about 20’ x100.’
“They look amazing,” said Anthony Amphonephong, executive director of the Asian Chamber of Commerce.
“The one thing that we need to really establish the Asian district brand are these murals pop up and having let it be known that these murals came from community members,” he added. “They grew up here and they have a story to convey with their murals.”
Amphonephong said he hoped to see more art because “that will make this area a lot more community driven and establish it more as the Asian district.”
The Asian District Community Mural Project is home to over 70 restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops and other businesses in the area.
The district also sports storefront logoed window clings, branded banners and utility box wraps.
The branding efforts have gone well mainly due to the involvement of the Asian District Steering Committee, O’Donnell said. “The members of the committee helped shape the vision and mission for the branding and subsequently the murals,” she added.
While the city administers the mural project, it needs the participation of property owners.
“I hope, with the first wave of things, these property owners will be able to see the impact these murals have on the overall Asian district,” Amphonephong said.
The city hopes to do additional signage and is working with the committee to determine its feasibility.
“We would also love to add more murals and, of course, those require participation from the area’s property owners,” O’Donnell said. “So far, we’ve had good support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.