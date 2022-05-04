Residents opposed to a proposed 36-unit multifamily development at Southern Avenue and 32nd Street have gotten council’s attention by successfully filing a protest petition with the city.
By exceeding the threshold of signatures needed from neighbors within a designated radius of the project, residents have put a new requirement on the city for the project to move forward: a supermajority of “yes” votes from Mesa City Council.
Planning Director Nana Appiah told council the supermajority translates to at least five “yes” votes.
“Fortunately, or unfortunately, they do qualify,” Appiah said. “They’ve submitted a petition, it has been reviewed, and so if they don’t withdraw that petition, then this decision will require a supermajority vote of the city council.”
The move is more of a symbolic gesture than practical roadblock, since with the current council makeup, there are few split votes; virtually all successful projects heard by the body pass with a supermajority.
However, the petition appeared to focus on council members during the discussion, pushing them to drill down on some of the concerns that neighbors have raised before the project is introduced at the next council meeting tomorrow, May 2.
At that meeting, Council will take a first look at the project, but not vote on it, giving all involved more time to work out their differences. The project is currently scheduled for a May 16 vote, but it could be pushed back.
The Countryside Modern development proposes 36 three-bedroom, two-car garage townhome-style units on what is currently a vacant lot across Southern Avenue from the Countryside Dog Park.
The architecture firm Tim Boyle Design describes the “minimalist modern” design as eco-friendly and a good fit for the location.
“Single family homes are not the best blend from a busy street corner to a neighborhood -- multifamily creates a superior buffer and blend,” the project narrative states.
Relations between the developer and neighbors got off to a rocky start, due to what the city believes was an innocent mistake by the developer.
Appiah told council the mandatory notification requirement for the project was all neighbors within a 500-foot radius, but the city recommended the applicant voluntarily notify all residents within 1000 feet of the project.
The developer reported notifying neighbors within the larger radius, but after residents complained of not receiving notice, it turned out an error had been made and only those in the smaller radius received notice.
City Manager Chris Brady said that omission was corrected and eventually everyone in the larger radius had an opportunity to participate in community meetings with the developer.
“Well, I think we all lost the trust of the neighborhood at the beginning,” Mayor John Giles said.
Brady agreed, and he said because of that snafu, the rest of the application process was “deliberate, to allow for that notice.”
Appiah said the developer ultimately held five meetings with surrounding neighbors, the last of which was “one of the largest crowds I’ve seen … on a zoning case.”
Due to concerns about parking, density and setbacks, the developer has made several modifications to Countryside Modern, including the removal of four units, the addition of 18 parking spaces and the creation of a good neighbor policy as a condition of approval.
Appiah said that while these changes satisfied many of the residents’ concerns, one sticking point remaining was the architecture of the development.
What the developer sees as “minimalist” and “modern,” some neighbors view as “stark and modern,” as Giles summarized.
The neighbors think the aesthetic of the development might clash with the suburban ranch style of their homes.
The council doesn’t have to vote on the project May 16, Brady said, a continuance may give the developer time to submit new renderings and hold another community meeting.
