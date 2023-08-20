Neighbors aim big gun at Mesa hotel buy

Neighbors opposed to Mesa’s proposal to buy a hotel to house the city’s homeless recovery program are planning to wield a powerful weapon embedded in city code to scuttle the project.
The city wants to use the 70-room Grand Hotel at Main Street and Power Road as a shelter for its Off the Streets program but must obtain a Council Use Permit to allow social services on the property.
The permit is also a condition of the $7.4 million purchase agreement between the city and current owner Sunstay Bridge LLC.
The hearing for the permit is currently scheduled for October.
A provision of city code, Chapter 11-67-4: Review of Applications, provides a mechanism for neighboring property owners to impose a requirement for supermajority approval on an application.
If 20% or more of the property owners within 150 feet of the zoning area sign a written protest, the application needs yes votes from three-fourths of the council, rounded to the nearest whole number.
With all seven council members present, that would require a minimum 5-2 yes vote for approval.
Given the outcry against the hotel this summer, just holding all four “yes” votes from May may pose a challenge for backers of the hotel plan.
In one case last year where a written protest was filed with the city against a zoning application, the project easily had supermajority support.
But because council was split 4-3 in May on whether to go forward with the hotel purchase agreement – meaning that a supermajority requirement would pose a serious threat to the proposal.
Morgan Lichaczewski, a spokesman for a group of neighbors opposed to the shelter plan, told the Tribune he has the signatures he needs for the protest.
Dozens more residents who live outside the 150-foot radius also oppose the purchase, he said.
Lichaczewski said the neighborhood understands the written protest process and plans to submit the required signatures to the City Clerk prior to the October council hearing.
The city code’s 20% threshold for a protest doesn’t seem to give neighbors too high a bar to clear, especially if a subject property is close to single-family homes, as the Grand Hotel is to the south.
There are no more than a few dozen properties within 150 feet of the hotel, so only about 10 signatures are needed to lodge a protest, if that.
“We don’t feel that this is going to bring any good to our neighborhood and our streets,” Lichaczewski said of the plan to make the Grand Hotel a temporary housing facility. “I have several children, and their bus stop is right there by this hotel. It’s not feasible to us.”
During a public engagement session with city staff last week – the third and final meeting before the Grand Hotel permit goes to the Planning and Zoning Board – city officials unveiled changes they said were aimed at addressing concerns raised by neighbors.
The most significant update in the city’s plan is to restrict the temporary housing at the Grand shelter to seniors, families and domestic violence victims – populations deemed the most vulnerable on the streets.
“We have always served very vulnerable individuals as a priority through this program,” Deputy Director of Community Services Lindsey Balinke said. “Rather than just giving them preference, those are the folks that we will be serving.”
Det. Aaron Raine, Mesa Police Department’s homeless resources coordinator, said that community partners would be able to find other shelters to accommodate single, working age adults who don’t qualify for the Grand Hotel.
The city also decided to post a police officer on the Grand site 24 hours a day, as opposed to 21 hours, as is current practice in the Off the Streets program.
Off the Street currently is using leased rooms at the Windemere hotel, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Hotel on Main Street.
The police officer is there in addition to 24-hour staff presence from city partner Community Bridges Inc, which operates Off the Streets.
After the meeting, Lichaczewski said the modifications to the Grand Hotel plan “haven’t changed anybody’s positions. Everybody is still fully against it.”
At the first public engagement meeting to discuss the hotel purchase in July, many neighbors expressed concerns over how a social service facility would impact crime in the neighborhood, as well as home values.
They wondered why their part of the city, which has its own vulnerable residents to protect, was being asked to shoulder the burden of temporary housing for the city.
“Our area is not the greatest already,” he said. “
Lichaczewski was not impressed by the city’s pledge of a 24-hour police presence.
“The guys that are doing drugs don’t care that there are police around,” he said.
Balinkie tried to address the questions about why this location in particular was selected.
She said that currently 95% of the city’s social services are located in West Mesa, and council members had asked Community Services to spread facilities throughout the city, directing the department specifically to look for properties east of Gilbert Road.
During last week’s presentation, staff displayed a map of Mesa with all the current social service facilities marked It showed the locations were clustered in West Mesa.
She also said the city had not found willing sellers other than the Grand Hotel owners.
“We have looked at many different properties, and we don’t know of another one that’s available,” Balinkie said.
If the city doesn’t secure the Grand Hotel, Mesa would continue leasing rooms at the Windemere in the short-term, but it doesn’t have an alternative plan beyond that.
“We’re all in on this (Grand Hotel) at this point in time, and really trying to make this work,” she said.
City officials have noted that the Windemere could end the partnership with the city with just a 90 days’ notice.
Balinkie said the department wants to give Off the Streets a secure home because staff views it as a successful program and an effective way to reduce homelessness in Mesa.
With high rents and inflation, “regular people” are falling into homelessness after losing a job, having a medical issue or getting a rent increase, and Off the Streets give them a decent place to stay while they get back on their feet.
By owning the hotel site, the city is free to modify the grounds to better serve people in need and reduce the impact on the surrounding community.
The department believes the layout of the Grand Hotel is more conductive than the Windemere for maintaining a secure, closed campus.
Councilmember Julie Spilsbury, who represents the district surrounding the Grand Hotel and the Windemere, has supported the purchase in the past and said she is still in favor. “We’ve heard the neighbors’ concern about the potential negative impact to their surroundings,” Spilsbury said in a statement.
“The hotel’s good neighbor policy includes 24-hour police presence, added streetlights and security cameras. We have also assured surrounding residents that this is not a walk-up service shelter.” “Education has been an essential piece of this process and I believe the information we have shared has been impactful,” she continued. “I want to make sure our residents understand that this program will create a much-needed haven for the most vulnerable: children, women and the elderly and the disabled.
“Housing is the foundation to all other resources that help individuals get back on their feet.”
