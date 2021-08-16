As dozens of Mesa schools flipped lights on and opened doors to welcome students back this month, little Legacy Academy remained dark, its doors locked.
The private school’s principal is in jail, accused of molesting three boys.
The parking lot at 1858 E. Brown Road – a mile west of Mountain View High School - is empty, a small office and classrooms are dark and a modest playground is lifeless.
Days after news of the principal’s arrest broke, a door sign, picnic table coverings and other items here indicated Legacy Academy was there. But last week, virtually everything with the words “Legacy Academy” had been removed.
Phone numbers, an email address and website associated with the school all are dead ends.
Legacy Academy is not affiliated with Legacy Traditional Schools, which operates a dozen charter schools in Arizona, including one in east Mesa.
If Legacy Academy has closed for good, the only trail it leaves behind is a sunny Facebook page and financial documents.
Few scholastic records can be found documenting the school’s five years in Mesa and Gilbert.
As the Arizona Department of Education notes on its website, “Under Arizona law, private schools are free to operate as they see fit without the supervision of state or local education authorities.”
Without an oversight agency, parents, a few dozen students who attended the school and the community have no way of answering a key question: What happened at Legacy Academy?
One thing is known: Victor Zamora, the principal and one of the founders of Legacy Academy, has been in jail since July 22 on 15 charges of sexual misconduct.
Zamora also allegedly has been in the country illegally for two years. Considered a flight risk, he is being held on $1 million bond.
Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department said “multiple sexual assault incidents occurred both in Chandler and in Mesa.”
Police arrested Zamora at his Mesa home July 22. An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 24.
According to arrest documents, Zamora “confessed to sex acts with the victim who he knew to have been 16 to 17 years of age at the time, as well as two other juvenile male students from the Legacy Academy.”
According to his booking record, “Victor Zamora entered into the United States on a Class B2 Visa, which expired 07/25/2019 …Defendant has a means to flee to Mexico, as he is in the US illegally.”
McClimans asked additional victims to call the Chandler Police at 480-782-4130, Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 or the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.
Legacy Academy’s Facebook page paints a picture of what seems to be a happy little school: Photos of kids gathered for holidays, birthday parties, talent shows.
There are posts of quotes ranging from the inspiring (“Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all,” Aristotle) to the obscure (“And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music,” Nietzsche), silly events like Crazy Hat Day, visits from then-Sen. Martha McSally and graduation photos.
It’s difficult to tell what exactly the students were graduating from: the Facebook page lacks facts such as the grades the school served and what, if any, educational standards it upheld.
Though no statistics were provided on enrollment, one Facebook photo from a Thanksgiving 2020 celebration shows 20 children.
The page links to a website, but legacyacademyinternational.com shows a static page and the message “website is no longer available.”
The phone number listed, 480-610-1711, has an automated message saying no voicemail is available. The email address admin@legacyacademyinternational.com bounces back as bad.
The Legacy Academy Facebook page lists three different addresses for the school since 2016. The school apparently started in Mesa at 931 E. Southern Ave. before moving to 1249 N. Lindsay Road, Gilbert, then returning to Mesa at 1858 E. Brown Road, Mesa.
At the latter location, it took over a converted home from East Valley Academy, a private school that closed. The East Brown Road street sign, just west of North Gilbert Road, still lists East Valley Academy.
After years of frequent posts, Legacy Academy’s social media presence is frozen.
The last two posts on Legacy Academy’s Facebook page come on May 16 (“Come join us to celebrate our seniors, Class of 2021!”) and July 17 (“We wish that everyone is having an awesome summer!”).
Since then, the only activity comprises angry comments linking media coverage of the Zamora arrest and excoriating the school.
One parent commented on a post that was more than a year old: “Please remove these pictures from all your websites. I do not wish any of my child's pictures with Victor or Palmira to be shown in public after this scandal.”
It was a far cry from the bubbly optimism of Legacy Academy’s first Facebook post, Feb. 5, 2016:
“Welcome to our page!
“Here are a few important things you should know about us!
“Since its inception on January 2014 as Legacy Tutoring Center, the academy has aimed to provide holistic education with a focus on Christian morals and values.”
That message was repeated in a “grand opening” post Aug. 11, 2016: “Legacy Academy has aimed to provide holistic education with a focus on Christian morals and values. It aims to challenge the intelligent and capable child with a rigorous academic program...Classes are taught by highly qualified and skilled instructors who are committed to student achievement, and our administrative staff also works hard to ensure that our students reach their full academic potential.”
Last year, a Google review expressed great pleasure with the school: “I love what this school teaches and emphasizes on building character just as much as they do on academics. I am a local youth pastor and I know the youth that attend this academy and I have seen such a significant improvement not only in their behavior but they have shown such improvements with their academic growth as well. I am proud to recommend this Academy to anyone!”
But two other reviews from 2018 paint a far darker picture.
“The staff here is beyond unprofessional and is very shady,” one parent complained. “To be quite honest, I don't know how the principal is not in jail yet for all the illegal things they have going on to get more money from the scholarships these students have!”
Also in 2018, another parent gave a harsh review for Legacy Academy:
“Very bad experience with this school. All the staff is very unprofessional and uneducated starting with the principal. He tried to charge us $1,700 after we (withdrew) my daughter from the school….He had also (took) $1,100 extra from our card... When I asked him he didn't mention a refund he just said he would take it as credit for next quarter.”
The Arizona Corporations Commission shows Legacy Academy incorporated March 24, 2016, listing as business type “educational services.”
Carmen Yolanda Zamora is listed as “statutory agent” as of Feb. 18, 2021. (The original statutory agent was Rey Ayala, of Phoenix.)
She lists her address:1752 E. First St., Mesa, AZ 85203.
Carmen Zamora is listed as one of the board of directors, along with Nikola and Jennifer Vidakovic, of Scottsdale, and Victor Elias Zamora.
The original corporation filing lists Victor Elias Zamora and Victor Elias Zamora Morales as officers, as well as Palmira Chavez Moriel and Carmen Zamora; all four list the same First Street address, a 1,550 square foot downtown home near Gilbert Road and Main Street that last sold in 2013 for $148,500.
Legacy’s “articles of incorporation nonprofit,” with officers’ names and addresses, was published in the Arizona Business Gazette three times in May 2016.
In 2017, Legacy filed a document stating its new statutory agent was Miguel David Linares Marzullo —who also lists an address of 1752 E. First St.
Also in 2017, Victor Elias Zamora Morales and Moriel were removed from the board of directors.
Legacy’s annual reports to the Arizona Corporations Commission for the last four years provides little information and shows no change in its structure.
The last report, for 2021, was filed Aug. 4.
The electronic signature shows the name Victor Elias Zamora - who was in jail, as he had been since July 22, when he was arrested.
As a registered 501c(3) nonprofit organization, many of Legacy Academy’s financial records are publicly available.
According to guidestar.com, which tracks nonprofits, Legacy’s tax return for the period between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018, shows revenue of $250,562, with expenses of $247,797.
Victor Zamora Sr., listed as “principal officer,” signed the document on July 24, 2019.
Under the space for details on expenses, Legacy wrote: “The Academy provided opportunities for academic achievement to dozens of students during the fiscal year.”
Victor Zamora Sr., the CEO, and Carmen Zamora, the Legacy director, are listed as working five hours per week. Nikola and Jennifer Vidakovic are shown to work two hours per week each, as directors.
Victor Zamora is listed as working 40 hours per week as executive director.
Salaries paid to Zamora and other directors are not listed.
According to the tax form, “Victor Zamora and Carmen Yolanda Zamora are spouses. Victor Zamora is the son of Victor Zamora and Carmen Yolanda Zamora. Nikola Vidakovic and Jennifer Vidakovic are spouses.”
The 2017 tax return lists a loan of $10,000 Legacy made to Jennifer Vidakovic.
According to the 2017 filing, “All employees of the Academy receive salaries based on comparability data and a schedule approved by the board of directors ...The Academy paid non-employee compensation of $152,873 for campus instructors.
For the period between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, Legacy’s reported revenue fell by nearly half, to $134,562.
Any 2019-20 tax filings are not yet available.
According to Legacy Academy board member Nikola Vidakovic’s personal website, “Nikola was transformed from a German refugee to a world-class car designer and artist. Niko attended the Royal College of Art in London, and later influenced auto designs at Audi, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor Company. Niko is currently a Scottsdale resident concentrating on prophetic art.”
Nikola Vidakovic did not return a phone call and request for an interview.
Phone numbers related to Victor Zamora and Carmen Yolanda Zamora were disconnected.
But there is evidence, however faint, of a school that once was “special,” at least to a few students.
Two small signs near trees in the yard at 1858 East Brown Road praise the school that once was here.
“Legacy Academy is and will always be special to me, is far beyond just a good school, it is the place I was meant to be,” states one, written by a 2020 graduate. “They always truly nurture my education, supporting my growth not just in academics, but also as a person, as a dreamer, as a leader, and as future maker.
“Legacy Academy will always be a handprint in my heart.”
