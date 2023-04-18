This month the Mountain View High School Toros are celebrating the completion of a dazzling $50 million upgrade to its Performing Arts Center and over 80,000 square feet of cutting-edge classroom space.
But the high school will have to wait at least another month to find out if it will get the cherry on top: A district-first $288,000 jumbotron screen to complement its new athletic fields.
The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board postponed until May a decision on whether to buy the big screen amid questions about how it will be paid for.
At a ribbon-cutting earlier this month, the school savored the upgrades that are already installed and paid for with funds from a 2018 bond authorization.
A crowd gathered inside the new two-story performing arts space featuring storefront glass windows, a video wall, two projector screens, school pride-themed wall graphics and a giant learning staircase, a feature that can be used for everything from concert performances to hanging out.
Many described the updated Performing Arts Center as a “university-level” facility.
The update took the building from 10,000 to 40,000 square feet. It includes an orchestra room, two choir rooms, a green room, piano room and “the most advanced high school control room in the state,” according to designer Darlene Cadman of SPS Architects.
When the Mountain View pep band began a rousing rendition of the Toros fight song just outside the center’s glass windows, the music was surprisingly muted – a testament to the quality of the building’s acoustic insulation.
But the music still came through, and Toros young and old inside the building broke out into the fight song.
In 2018, the district started master planning renovations for Mountain View and Mesa high schools.
The district determined each school needed $100 million of work, so it decided to break the renovations up into three phases.
The recently completed work at Mountain View is just the first phase.
Perhaps not surprisingly for the post-pandemic era, the first phase came in about $15 million over its original $35 million estimate.
Contractors described a herculean effort to get the renovation done in spite of the pandemic and its supply chain upheavals.
“We went through as close to a zombie apocalypse as we could have gone with COVID,” Jim Rodin reflected. “I can tell you without hesitation that you have a university-level facility here in the Performing Arts Center, and you should be extremely proud.”
Assistant Superintendent Holly Williams said input from the community set priorities in the Mountain View’s master plan.
“We heard them loud and clear that a world-class performing arts center, top-notch athletics center inside and out, and collaborative spaces for learning,” she said.
Rhett, a euphonium player in the high school’s wind ensemble, watched the choir perform on the giant staircase during the celebration.
“We have a really good performing arts program,” he said, adding that musicians at the school appreciate the upgrades.
“The architecture is amazing,” he said. “I think it’s great.”
Principal Mike Oliver, who arrived at Mountain View while construction was still underway, said, “It’s really elevated the morale of the entire community.”
Oliver would like to see a jumbotron screen to complete the completed upgrades to its athletic fields, and the principal spearheaded a two-year effort to raise community donations for its cost.
Oliver was at the board meeting last week to lend support to the purchase of the jumbotron, along with Toro Football Booster Club President Wayne Syrek.
In the action item presented to the board, MPS would pay for the $288,000 scoreboard cost upfront out of the district’s School Plant Fund, and the full amount would be repaid by private donors over five years.
Syrek said the high school has a sponsorship deal with Empire Cat, a heavy construction equipment dealer, to pay for the scoreboard in return for the school establishing an internship program to expose students to prospective jobs with the company.
Boosters also have over $60,000 in cash on hand raised from local businesses.
Board member Joe O’Reilly took issue with the district essentially loaning the money for the project, even if it will be paid back.
“My concern here is we were told that there would be no district funds directed toward the expenses associated with upgrading scoreboards,” he said.
“As board members, we are responsible for the whole district, and this purchase needs to be considered in that context,” he continued. “We have a lot of other more pressing district priorities, like reliable air conditioning for every classroom.”
O’Reilly said he didn’t have any issue with the scoreboard itself, just the way it was being funded.
“I can’t agree with the superintendent’s recommendation tonight to use district funds to buy now and get paid later,” he said.
Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson said the Plant Fund has about $8 million.
He said the district thought it was a good source to pull from temporarily because it receives revenue from cell tower leases and is constantly replenished.
Board President Marcie Hutchinson and board member Lara Ellingson also wondered whether other high schools had the opportunity to add the scoreboard.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Randy Mahlerwein spoke in support of the purchase. He said that amenities like the video scoreboard are important for the district to continue to attract students.
“One of the things that has become a concern in Mesa Public Schools is competition for students,” he said.
Today, he said, high quality athletic facilities are increasingly important for retaining and attracting students to enroll in schools.
Mahlerwein also said every school had the opportunity to raise funds for the scoreboard. Mountain View’s principal “went out and really connected with the community and raised this money.”
Board member Kiana Sears interrupted a long discussion by moving to postpone a vote. The delay would give the board more time to gather information and tie up “loose ends.”
The motion passed 3-2.
Oliver said the scoreboard has been two years in the making, and now it would just be two years and a month.
“To me, the display board is a symbol of a community coming together, and we’re going to commit to making it happen.”
