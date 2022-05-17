Mesa Public Schools is making sure that no child goes hungry after the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended its summer meal program through the entire month of June, enabling all children 18 years old and younger to receive free school meals. All Mesa Public Schools offer free meals to children.
Nutritious meals are free to children and teens 18 years old and under. Students do not need to sign up or prove income eligibility to receive a free meal. Adults can eat breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4.75.
In order to best serve the city, locations and pick up times may be adjusted.
Visit mpsaz.org/food for current information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.