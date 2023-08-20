MPS to get 3 more school police officers

On Monday, Aug.21 the Mesa City Council will consider a three-year contract with Mesa Public Schools for the city to provide school resources officers from the Mesa Police Department to serve in 16 MPS schools.
The council will also consider a separate agreement with Gilbert Public Schools to provide two Mesa Police officers to serve in three GPS schools within Mesa – Desert Ridge Junior and Senior high school and Highland Junior High.
This year’s MPS contract renewal adds three additional officers to the previous three-year contract, making it the first time every high school and junior high in MPS will have its own dedicated resource officer, according to district Security Director Al Moore.
The $2.1 million annual agreement is funded by grants from the Arizona Department of Education.
“We’re in the best shape we’ve ever been in,” Moore said of the MPS school resource officer program.
The additional full-time officers will be assigned to Shepard, Stapley and Smith junior high schools.
Previously these schools were served by a pool of off-duty police officers serving with Mesa Police Department’s School Resource Officer Program.
For years MPS has had resource officers assigned full-time to “the vast majority” of Mesa high schools and junior highs.
But due to a combination of limited state funding and lack of police officer availability, some of the junior highs have gone without a dedicated resource officer.
Since the department of education grants are competitive, MPS only seeks funding for positions they are assured of filling.
“We do not apply for a grant position unless the police department says, ‘We will give you an officer,’” Moore said.
In May, the Arizona Department of Education approved a large increase in funding for school resource offers, but as the Capitol Times reported earlier this month, many school districts are struggling to find school officers to fill the roles despite the available funding.
“We don’t have people knocking down the door to fill those positions,” said Sgt. Jamey Cox, a spokeswoman for the Mesa Police Department.
She said that recruitment has been a challenge for police departments across the country.
A recent marketing campaign by Mesa PD has improved the hiring situation for force, but Cox said, “We’re still not 100% where we want to be.”
Thanks in part to increasing incentives for working in the schools, she said, the department was able to grow the school resource officer program this year.
Moore, a retired police officer, said serving in a school is not light duty for a law enforcement professional. School resource officers are highly trained, and the job requires special traits to succeed.
Moore said it helps for a school officer to be a good speaker and relatable. They teach lessons in classes on law-related issues and drugs.
When issues pop up with students and parents, “they have to be a good diplomat so-to-speak.”
While their role in responding to violent threats looms in the public imagination, school resource officers do much more.
“The most important goal of a school resource officer is to develop relationships with the students and staff,” Moore said. They help to “get rid of that stigma that the police are the bad guys. … They get students to come to them and report things that might not get reported.”
But school officers also received extra training, three or four times a year, on active shooting scenarios.
“I’ve gone to them and they’re pretty stressful,” Moore said.
According to the terms of the agreement between the city and MPS, school resources officers’ contracts run for 10 months and they work four 10-hour days per week.
Each school is responsible for providing “office space that provides privacy for the SRO to conduct confidential business.
“The office shall include the necessary equipment for an officer to effectively perform duties.”
