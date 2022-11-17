Mesa Public Schools is included in the first round of grants under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Bus Program and will receive $750,000 to defray the cost of purchasing additional propane-powered school buses.
MPS is one of eight Arizona winners of the first year’s grants and one of only two in the Valley.
The district plans to put the funds toward the purchase of 25 propane buses to replace existing diesel or gas buses.
The approximate cost of each new propane bus is $185,000, and the grant is structured to provide a $30,000 rebate for each cleaner-burning bus,
The district hopes to take delivery of the new buses within the next year.
The district has already made big investments in converting its fleet to propane, and currently boasts 255 propane buses out of a fleet of 255 total.
MPS Director of Transportation Jeanne Vandemark said the propane buses are cheaper to operate for the district because the fuel is cheaper and they have lower maintenance costs.
Vandemark said the district was a “groundbreaker” in the use of alternative-fuel buses, first adopting some around 2010.
The district upped its total significantly after voters approved bond dollars in 2018 to purchase 240 vans and buses, allowing the district to convert about half its fleet. Vandemark said MPS’ propane fleet includes both special education and regular education buses.
To store fuel for all those propane buses, MPS has two 18,000-gallon in-ground propane tanks.
“That’s a huge investment in clean fuel,” Vandemark said.
“Everything that we do in Mesa Public Schools is in the best interest of the safety of the children, our environment, and of course we’re very conscious of our citizens being taxpayers,” she said. “(We’re) very grateful for the bonds that were approved in 2018.”
Vandemark said the district’s goal is to continue to expand its fleet of cleaner-burning vehicles.
The EPA’s Clean Bus Program, which is slated to distribute $5 billion in rebates over the next five years, is aimed at encouraging school districts to replace conventional gas or diesel buses.
The funds could be put toward electric, propane or compressed natural gas buses. Electric buses, at about $350,000 for Blue Bird models, currently cost significantly more than the propane buses MPS will purchase.
Vandemark said her department wasn’t expecting to earn a grant this year, so everyone was “absolutely ecstatic” when they found out MPS had won the grant on the first try.
