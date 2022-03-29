Mesa Public School’s financial advisors and managers told its governing board March 15 that the time is right to raise the last $95 million of the $300 million in general obligation bonds voters approved in 2018.
Uncertainty in the world is boosting the bond market, traditionally seen as a safe haven for money in unstable times. So even though inflation is higher than it’s been in decades – which is bad for bondholders – the interest rates for municipal bonds are still at historic lows.
Following the advice of its financial advisors, the MPS governing board voted 5-0 to finish out its authorized bond sales, taking a bigger bite of the apple than it took with the last four sales, which raised funds in installments of $65 million or less.
“We like to strike while the iron’s hot,” Assistant Superintendent for Business and Support Services Scott Thompson said. “We think we can get a really good interest rate (now). We also have a lot of projects we’re doing, so we need these funds.”
In 2018, voters were asked to approve bonds for capital upgrades including building renovation and modernization, technology updates and transportation upgrades.
“Bonds really are the mechanism that we have as a district in order to do some of these bigger projects that we know are important to our community,” board President Jenny Richardson said.
According to an MPS website, some of the district-wide improvements funded by the 2018 bond include installation of over 7,000 wireless antennas to improve internet in the district and upgrading the district’s Wide Area Network, which helps students and teachers access school resources remotely.
The district has also purchased 240 fuel efficient vehicles, including 150 special education buses, 60 regular buses and 20 vans.
Thompson said these purchases help the district “make sure every kid is on an air-conditioned bus.”
In 2019, MPS developed a master plan for major renovations of Mountain View High School and Mesa High School totaling $100 million. Thompson said these overhauls are being built in phases, and the 2018 bond is putting in the first third of the planned renovations.
He said significant renovation projects have also occurred at Lehi and Longfellow Elementary Schools, and “lots of different elementaries have seen smaller projects.”
“It seems like a lot of money, but the district has been aggressively utilizing these funds partly because the faster we get the work done, the more work we can get done, because of the inflationary increase we’ve been seeing,” Thompson said.
He said a less obvious, but important, project supported by recent bond funds was major security upgrades to schools, which became a priority after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.
Contractors have installed perimeter fences at schools to create a single access point, beefed up security features at front offices and installed video cameras and communication systems to help lockdown schools quickly.
Thompson said bond money has been especially important over the past 13 years because state funding for capital improvement collapsed during the Great Recession.
“This year is officially the first full restoration of that capital funding from the recession,” Thompson said, adding that the district lost out on about $200 million due to the cuts.
Selling bonds when interest rates are low – as well as Mesa’s growing property tax base – helps MPS keep tax rates below what voters have approved, officials told the governing board.
Grant Hamill, managing director of MPS’ financial services provider Stifel Nicolaus and Co., described the school district’s approach to acquiring debt for capital improvements as “conservative.”
Hamill told the board that state law allows school districts to issue debt for up to 20 years, but MPS elects to pay off its debts in 10 years. He also said with an assessed value of assets at $5.3 billion, state law allows the district to carry up to $744 million in debt, and MPS’ current debt is $310 million.
The difference is “more than ample to issue the remaining authorization,” Hamill told the board.
Richardson wanted voters to know the district is being careful with its money and trying to keep tax rates low.
“I want the public maybe listening to really understand how careful the board is, and the district, to make sure that we’re mindful of what the impact is to their contributions,” Richardson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.