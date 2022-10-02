Mesa Public Schools’ total enrollment dropped by about 3,500 students, or 5.6%, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after inching further lower last year, the latest figures suggest MPS enrollment has stabilized at this lower figure, rising slightly this school year.
The leveling is good news, since school funding is tied to enrollment.
Figures presented by district staff at the last Governing Board meeting show that the vast majority, roughly 85%, of the students who left during the pandemic and haven’t returned are white.
"Over the same three years, MPS’ Hispanic student body grew from 44% pre-pandemic to 46% this school year, and the share of students identifying as two or more races rose from 3% to 4%.
While white students made up 42% of MPS students before the pandemic, they were twice as prevalent among those that left and have stayed away.
The greater likelihood for white students to leave the district during the pandemic and not return has shifted the district’s demographics: MPS went from 42% white in the 2019-20 school year to 39% this year – the lowest percentage in the last three years.
Dr. Robert Carlisle, MPS’ director of research and evaluation, did not comment specifically on the decline in the number of white students, but he did offer some theories about the overall drop.
Carlisle said the district has long predicted a slow decline in enrollment due to the “maturation of our communities” – the process of young families aging and children growing up and leaving home.
While new families with children move into older neighborhoods, Carlisle said, the mature neighborhoods never reach the same levels of children they had earlier.
Carlisle and other staff also speculated that charter schools in the MPS service area have taken a bite out of the district’s enrollment – particularly for the lower grades.
“I would say some of it is the number of charter school options in our boundaries is increasing, and so that is also a factor,” Carlisle said.
The enrollment declines are concentrated in the younger grades, preschool through 8th grade. Every grade from preschool through 8th has seen declines in enrollment from before the pandemic.
The drops are steepest at transition grades: there are 669 fewer kindergartners in MPS this year compared to 2019, and 773 fewer sixth graders.
District staff speculated that the drops are concentrated in the lower grades because there are more alternative school options for younger students.
“We did not anticipate the growth of charters in the K-8 grade bracket,” Executive Director of Information and Outreach Helen Hollands said.
But MPS’ enrollment declines over the past three years vaporize at the high school level, with grades 9 through 12 all reporting more students now than before the pandemic.
At the high school level, many families not already enrolled in MPS opt in for the “comprehensive high school experience that we offer,” Hollands said.
Citing data from a survey the district conducted of parents leaving and coming back to MPS, Hollands said “for parents looking for a high school experience for their students, the things that they pulled out was the relationship with teachers was the No. 1 priority for them.
The performing arts was a high priority for them, some of our accelerated programs that we offer, and then the ability to participate in athletics.”
District staff and governing board members expressed concern at the drop in the numbers of K-8 students in the district, as well as the numbers of students coming and going.
“We know mobility is a tremendous deterrent to learning,” Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis told the board.
She said the data underscored the importance of having “consistent instructional materials” between schools in the district, and it would help MPS to “match our square footage to the number of students.”
Fourlis said the data should also be used to help the district tailor its programs to the needs and interests of residents and hopefully gain back students.
“We also need to think about specialized programming in schools. Where do we have an opportunity for expansion? So if we’ve got schools that we know are full, for example, Highland (Arts Elementary), there is a demand,” Fourlis said.
“So what this enrollment data is really telling us? What do we need to do in terms of programming in space and being wise with the space that we have?”
East Valley school districts have varied when it comes to enrollment trends.
Queen Creek and Higley Unified are forecasting significant upticks and project thousands of more new students in the near future. Queen Creek has been building one or two new schools for the last few eyars and anticipates building at least one new school a year for the enxt several years.
On the other hand, after seeing major growth for years, Chandler Unified now projects a steady decline in the student population.
Tempe Union and Kyrene have seen a steady decline in student enrollment for a number of years and a demographer for the districts attributed that trend primarily to the rising cost of housing, which he said prices young families out of the market.
Moreover, he said, older homeowners are hanging on to their houses, shrinking the number of available homes.
