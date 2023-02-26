COVID-19 may be little more than a memory for most people, but millions in pandemic relief funds that school districts and charters in Mesa and throughout the state received directly or indirectly from the federal government are very much a part of the present, according to a new report by the Arizona Auditor General.
Arizona schools in total spent less than half of the COVID relief dollars awarded by the federal government by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
“Districts and charters reported spending just over $2.2 billion, or 48%, of their nearly $4.6 billion allocated relief monies through June 30, 2022,” the report states, adding the state Department of Education “had yet to spend/distribute almost $322 million, or 79%, of its discretionary relief monies as of June 30, 2022.”
Mesa Public Schools’ share of the remaining COVID dollars is over $177 million, or 60% of the $291 million in federal relief allocated to the district since the start of the pandemic.
Mesa charter schools still have money to spend, too.
Noah Webster Schools in Mesa has spent $3.6 million of its $4.2 million in relief awarded. BASIS Mesa has spent $409,000 of $1.5 million, and Happy Valley East has spent $600,000 of $1.1 million, to name just a few of the larger Mesa charter schools in the report.
Schools can’t get too comfortable with the extra dollars, as districts and charters must obligate the funds by September 2024 or they risk losing the relief money for good.
The Auditor General’s report notes that most schools are planning to spend almost half of the remaining COVID dollars on recurring operating expenses and warns that if they don’t plan for a world without that aid, they could face a financial cliff when the relief dollars run out.
The report urges districts and charters to “develop plans for their operational needs supported by these monies.”
The report highlighted the future costs of adding staff using COVID dollars.
“Districts and charters reported spending just over $528.4 million on new salaries and benefits costs with $137.4 million, or 26%, spent for adding positions for other than student population growth,” the AG’s report cautioned.
MPS has performed better than the state average in regards to using COVID dollars for one-time investments rather than ongoing expenses, earmarking only 32% of its remaining COVID awards for operations.
According to the report, the largest share of Mesa’s remaining relief dollars, 42% is earmarked for school facilities.
But 43% – or $49.2 million of the $114.2 million it has spent through June 30 went to “maintaining operations” with another $22 million for new programs.
That spending includes over $37 million on salaries and benefits for in-classroom personnel and another $7.4 million for the same outside the classroom.
The Auditor General defines classroom spending as “instruction costs of activities that deal directly with the interaction between teachers and students, student support costs for activities that assess and improve the students’ well-being, and instruction support costs of activities that assist instructional staff with the content and process of providing learning experiences for students.”
New programs and curriculum include the cost of “academic progress assessments, instructional delivery modifications, summer enrichment, after-school programs, etc.,” according to the report.
The district also spent nearly $6.7 million on medical and mental health, which the report defines as counseling and vaccinations for staff and students.
Remote learning also took a big chunk of pandemic relief funds with $11.4 million going to technology.
And personal protective equipment, covering everything from masks to disinfectant to air purifiers, cost MPS $8 million, with three quarters of that going to salaries and benefits.
A large share of MPS’ facilities spending of remaining COVID dollars is devoted to a $75 million upgrade of heating and air conditioning systems across the district.
The district reasoned last year that the updated HVAC systems would improve health and learning in the classrooms, and also stretch the COVID dollars by lowering energy bills with more efficient equipment.
MPS is buying so many HVAC systems, it may be impacting the local market.
In December, Associate Superintendent Holly Williams told the board that an official at a neighboring district told an MPS staffer, “Would you please tell Scott Thompson to stop buying HVACs. We can’t get one in the state because Mesa has bought them all.”
Williams’ story speaks to the size of Mesa’s HVAC investment and also that supply chain issues have delayed schools’ spending of COVID dollars.
Thompson told the Tribune that MPS has a plan to spend the millions remaining in the district’s COVID relief funds by the deadline and is continuously monitoring the expenditures.
“If I have any concern, it would be the unknown impact of supply chain disruptions,” Thompson said.
“I would also like to see some additional clarity around the definition of ‘obligation,’” he continued. “If something has been ordered and due to supply chain issues we have to cancel the order and find another supplier, is that considered to be obligated?”
MPS Governing Board members have been talking about how to avoid running off a financial cliff at the expiration of COVID relief funds for months.
One of MPS Superintendent Andi Fourlis’ pay-for-performance goals for this year is to develop a plan by the end of February to spend the remaining COVID funds in a way that “minimizes disruption to post-ESSER fund budgeting.”
ESSER is the acronym for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and comprise the largest share of COVID relief for schools.
The third and final round of ESSER funding requires districts to devote at least 20% to learning loss.
