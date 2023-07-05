MPS’ Stick 2 Reading wraps up 4th year

In the cafeteria of Keller Elementary last week, a little girl picked out a book from a row of tables set up in the cafeteria.
She beamed at the cover for a moment, then clutched it to her chest and jumped up and down in excitement.
She was just one of many children who showed visible joy after receiving a free book at one of Mesa Public Schools’ Stick 2 Reading events last week, the closing week of the program which disturbed free books at 16 schools throughout June.
The 4-year-old program, supported by the Mesa Public Schools Foundation, promotes reading and literacy over the summer by giving away high-quality books to children during free lunch service at Title I schools across the district.
Librarians with MPS work hard to purchase new books covering a range of genres and subjects, in hopes of inspiring a love for reading, especially over the summer.
“Research shows us a kid who has more books at home and reads more hours for fun – for pure enjoyment – their proficiency goes way up, “ said Marcie Hutchinson, an MPS Foundation board member and Governing Board president. “That was the method to our madness,”
Librarians told the Tribune that popular book series with young people right now are “Magic Trees,” “Dog Man,” “39 Clues,” “Bad Guys,” “I Survived …” and dozens of other titles covering various reading levels and interests.
For younger kids, “Knight Owl” is an engaging story of a baby owl taking on a medieval world, and the spread at Keller included classics like “Charlotte’s Web,” published by E.B. White in 1952.
Stick 2 Reading has grown each year of its existence.
Last month, the program enhanced its events with visits from local personalities like Miss Arizona, members of the FC Arizona soccer team and children’s book author Isaac Caruso.
Wilson Elementary librarian Tracy Darvish said the events have sparked a good turnout.
“We almost ran out of books at Lowell Elementary,” she said. “We had to restock real fast – we had to run to the (book) van.”
“I think it’s just going to get bigger and better,” she said. “Especially with the variety of books that we have for all levels, I think it’s just going to be fabulous.”
After kids picked out their books at the Keller event, they could listen to a pirate story read by an actor dressed as Captain Ruby Redlips. At another table, Mesa Public Library employees stood ready to sign up kids and parents for library cards.
The excitement during the book giveaway was not surprising to Summit Jr. High Media Specialist Lauren Smith, who was helping with the event and is part of the team that purchases books for the program.
In this digital age of ubiquitous screens and algorithms dishing out content designed to grab and keep our attention, Smith said kids still love physical books.
“A lot of kids don’t want audiobooks or tablets. They want to hold books,” Smith said.
Smith speculated that children might be especially drawn to physical books right now after years of having to do so much on screens during the pandemic.
The Stick 2 Reading program was born during the pandemic.
In 2020, schools and public libraries were both closed and Hutchinson said the MPS Foundation started wondering “how the hell are kids getting books to read this summer?”
Schools were getting federal funds to distribute food to kids in the community, so the group thought, why not offer books along with the food?
The events are focused on Title I schools, which are schools with a certain percentage of students who qualify for free or reduced lunches under federal guidelines.
The book giveaways were held during MPS Summer Meal Program lunches, where any child under 18 can eat for free, regardless of where they’re enrolled for school.
The same principle applied to the books.
“Any kid from anywhere in Mesa could come and get a book,” Hutchinson said.
With the selection of books at the Keller event, the odds seemed favorable that a child might find their spark book – a book that would hook them into a series and reading in general.
“We basically have a very simple goal, and that is to foster the love of reading in all generations, so all our residents are ready for school, career and community.”
