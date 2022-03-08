During a year dominated and disrupted by COVID-19, Mesa Public Schools spent more money on students than other districts its size and the statewide average, a report released last week by the Arizona Auditor General shows.
In its review of all school districts’ spending for the 2020-21 school year, the AG report shows Mesa exceeded state averages in classroom spending and expenditures for students’ social-emotional and learning support.
In all, MPS’ spending on students comprised 73% of its total budget, with 56% spent in the classroom.
Another 10.4% went to student support – defined by the AG as the cost of counselors, audiologists, speech pathologists, nurses, social workers, and attendance services.
Another 6.2% went for instructional support, which includes librarians, teacher training, curriculum development, special education directors, media specialists, and instruction-related technology services.
In dollar terms, MPS’ per-pupil spending in the classroom last school year totaled $5,810 – more than the $5,128 it spent in 2019-20 and above both its peer district average of $5,583 and the state average of $5,521.
MPS also exceeded the state average and what other comparably sized spent per pupil for student and instructional support, MPS spent $1,065 per pupil on student support – above the peer average of $929 and the $905 state average. Its per-pupil expenditure for instructional support was $645, compared to a peer average of $515 and a state average of $576.
At the same time, MPS spent less per pupil on administration than comparably sized districts and the state average. While MPS’ per-pupil administration expenditure of $816 was higher than the $731 spent in 2019-20, it was lower than the $838 spent by its peer districts and significantly lower than the state average of $1,041 last school year.
Still, the number of students per administrator was lower in MPS than the state average.
While the state average number of students per administrator was 73, MPS had only 60. That was “comparable” to its peer districts’ average of 63 students to each administrator, the report states.
Mesa’s administration spending also comprised only 7.9% of its budget – well below the state average of 10.4%.
At the same time, the number of students for every teacher in the district continued a five-year decline in the district from 19.5 in 2016-17 to 17.4 students per teacher last school year.
And Mesa was one of only 87 school districts out of Arizona’s 205 that met Gov. Doug Ducey’s goal of raising teacher pay by 20% in three years, the report shows.
Its average annual teacher salary
of $62,838 exceeded the state average
of $56,359.
The report found that statewide average salaries are up just 16.5%, or $7,977 a year. And just 87 of the 205 school districts actually hit or exceeded that 20% figure.
That 20% pay hike was based on a promise made Ducey following weeks of protests and walkout threats by teachers after the governor’s initial budget proposed just a 1% increase.
Auditor General Lindsey Perry said there are various possibilities why the actual spending fell short.
One, she said, is that the funds were distributed to districts based on the number of students and not how much each district would need to increase its average pay by 20%. So, a district where salaries were lower than average got proportionately more cash for each teacher.
Closely related is what Perry called “changes in teacher population.’’
“For example, most districts that had
a decrease in average teacher salary also had a decrease in average years of teacher experience,’’ she explained. That’s because less experienced teachers
are often paid less than those with
more experience.
In MPS, teachers had an average 13.7% years’ experience and 15% of all teachers had no more than three years in the job, according to the report.
The report also said MPS’ 2020-21
enrollment total of 55,217 represented
a 10% decline from the total student population five years earlier.
Of that 2020-21 total enrollment, 16% were in special education programs and 16% came from households at or below the poverty level.
Unlike virtually all its East Valley neighbors, MPS’ graduation rate continues to lag, according to the report.
The report only contained graduation rates for May 2020 and showed that in that month, only 79% of all seniors graduated – comparable to the state average of 78% but well below the graduation rates in Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale, where they ranged from 91% to 98%.
