MPS sees some bright spots in enrollment drop

At some point this school year, some Mesa high schoolers might be assigned to read F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 classic novel “The Great Gatsby,” and encounter the famous last line: “And so we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”
The line may be apt for the situation the district confronts as it beats on against a long-term current of declining enrollment, a condition shared by many other public-school systems in Arizona – including most in the East Valley.
In a presentation to the Governing Board last week, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Matt Strom, the district’s chief data analyst, said MPS will likely have 1,600 fewer students this school year compared to last, or about 55,000 students total.
Last year, MPS had 56,600 students, which was lower than 2021-2022, when the district counted 57,022.
“We’re graduating more kids than we bring in,” Strom said, noting that 12th-grade “outflow” this year is projected to be 816 students higher than the kindergarten “inflow.”
Each year, Mesa’s graduating class is 15% to 20% larger than its kindergarten class, he said.
While Strom anticipates the downward trend in enrollment to continue, he highlighted data points suggesting the decline would be gradual rather than sudden, limiting the financial strain for the district.
He was also optimistic about the district’s ability to compete for students in Arizona’s “market-based economy for education,” where school districts, charter schools are competing for pupils and the state dollars that follow them.
The competition has intensified now that private schools have entered the scrum as a result of the expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Account grants, or school vouchers.
Strom said ESAs create more challenging conditions for maintaining enrollment, but there are opportunities for MPS as well, noting that the district’s Eagleridge Enrichment Program – which provides support for home schoolers mostly on ESAs – grew its enrollment by 100 students this year.
Challenges and opportunities comprise a theme for school districts with declining enrollment.
On one hand, lower enrollment reduces their state funding, forcing forces hard decisions about where best to house programs in a cost-effective manner.
But having plenty of available space allows the school system to use facilities in innovative ways, such as the decision last spring to make Sirrine Elementary (now Sirrine Montessori Center) a 100% Montessori school. It is the first campus the district has dedicated entirely to Montessori programming.
Reasons for decline
While MPS believes it can attract parents looking for alternative schooling, Strom said the multiplying number of education options in Arizona is nonetheless one reason for enrollment declines.
He noted that applications for empowerment scholarships, which can be used to pay for private school costs, rose to 50,000 students across the state last year.
Strom also said school enrollment naturally dips in “an aging community” like Mesa, where much of the current school district was “built out in the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s,” he said.
Established neighborhoods never have as many young children as they do when they are new and the first wave of families move in, which leads to an aging community’s “upside down” demographics of more 12th-graders graduating than kindergartners coming in.
Skyrocketing housing costs are exacerbating that trend, Strom added, as younger families are increasingly priced out of moving into established single-family neighborhoods.
A demographer has told the Chandler Unified, Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts that trend prevails through the entire East Valley and is not likely to change any time soon.
“That brand new family of four – that’s 28 years old, 26 years old and two kids – it’s very difficult to buy a house in the Las Sendas area for $818,000 for a medium house … with interest rates at 8%,” Strom said, referencing the master-planned community in northeast Mesa.
Families searching for a single-family home who are priced out of Mesa may head to Queen Creek, which has a growing school enrollment, but Strom said enrollment growth this year was lower than that district anticipated.
The lower-than-expected enrollment growth tied into another cause for MPS’ declining student count: declining birth rates across the state and nation.
Strom also believes the infill development that’s happening in the older parts of Mesa isn’t enough to compensate for the aging of the community.
He called the current infill development in Mesa “light infill,” consisting of moderately sized multifamily housing developments.
“What you need to know about multifamily versus single-family housing is single-family housing generates more (students),” Strom said.
His rule-of-thumb is a 300-unit apartment complex would be expected to have the same number of kids as 100 single family homes.
Reasons for optimism
Strom was most upbeat about recent improvements in MPS’ retention rates. He said the overall retention this year is at a three-year high with almost 92% of existing students returning.
That’s higher than the 87% retention last year and 84% the year before.
Digging deeper into retention data, Strom said he was encouraged to see enrollment in key “transition grades” like kindergarten to first grade and sixth to seventh grade at MPS were maintaining enrollment levels.
Strom said parents are most likely to “shop around” for schools at these transition grades, and the fact that the school was staying level here showed the district is competing effectively on the education marketplace.
Strom also pointed out that grade 10 and 11 retention rates up were up substantially this year, both at 94%, which is significant because these rates were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic.
In the 2021-22 school years, retention rates for sophomores and juniors were at 67% and 68% respectively. Strom said this was likely one reason why MPS’ graduation rates dropped in the pandemic.
Their recovery of retention of these high schoolers may have helped fuel last year’s improvement in graduation.
“Our high school principals have worked really hard to retain their ninth graders and we’re sitting at 94% of our ninth graders retained,” Strom said.
This good news was tempered by data showing that the number of “new” students entering the district – students who have never attended a Mesa Public School before – had declined each of the past two years.
But Strom said a decline in this area is expected in an aging community with only “light infill.”
Another bright spot for the district is that while overall enrollment is declining, the district appears on track to have more students this year than the district’s modeling predicted – by a few hundred students.
And preschool enrollment, which is not included in the district’s enrollment projections, is up 727 students this year compared to last year, for a total of 2,300 preschoolers.
This data point led to a question from new board member Courtney Davis, who was seated at last week’s board meeting after her appointment earlier this month by County Superintendent Steve Watson.
Will the district start monitoring the retention rates from preschool to kindergarten? Davis asked.
Strom, adding that he was “honored” to receive Davis’ first question as a board member, said he is already working on monitoring this data at the request of Assistant Superintendent of Special Education Theresa Baca.
