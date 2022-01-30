Mesa Public Schools is gathering several existing programs under one umbrella in a focused effort to prepare students for college, career and community readiness.
The reorganization, dubbed Graduation Plus, emphasizes a move toward personalized diplomas, with the path to graduation tailored to the students’ strengths, interests and future goals.
The program also answers the call of business owners and industry leaders who say that they are frustrated with the lack of professional and soft skills in the current workforce.
“This is a consistent message that I hear over and over,” said Marlo Loria, Director of Career and Technical Education and Innovative Partnerships at MPS. “Whether it’s the manufacturing industry, culinary industry or everything in between, they are frustrated that students aren’t graduating with those employability skills.”
Loria stated that students “still need the robust academic skills set, but to truly have a competitive advantage, the academics must be paired with technical and employability skills.”
The district already offers the five options that will comprise Graduation Plus: Industry Certifications, Work-based Learning, Earned College Credit, Advanced Diploma designations, and College-Career Action Plans.
However, the separate programs have been managed through several different departments, schools and organizations.
Parents and students alike have commented on how difficult it is to find information about the programs online, and there has been no concerted effort to call attention to the options available to students.
“I think there might be a low [participation rate] in the current programs because [families] just don’t know what there is,” said board member Lara Ellingson.
Loria explained that Graduation Plus will offer a “one-stop-shop” with a website,mpsaz.org/graduationplus, that details the program and the options.
“We can really start aligning our resources in this package that [gives] students the opportunity to graduate high school with a diploma plus one or more of these designations,” she said. “And that is what’s super exciting about this work.”
Although currently focused on the high school, the district plans to integrate the program in junior high and elementary school, as well, targeting efforts to help students discover their personal strengths and needs and then providing opportunities for them to develop the required knowledge, skills and expectations throughout their K-12 years.
“Begin with the end in mind,” quoted Loria, referencing Steven Covey’s Seven Habits of Highly Effective People. “We know that this work does not begin in high school; the continuum starts in elementary school… but let’s get our high school programming solid…and then start drilling down.”
The various “pluses” in the program are:
Industry certifications. All Career and Technical Education programs that are offered through Mesa Public Schools and the East Valley Institute of Technology offer industry recognized certifications.
Work-based learning: Work-based learning engages employers and schools in providing meaningful and relevant learning experiences, essential skills and attitudes.
Mesa Public Schools is currently working with ElevateEdAZ, Mesa Chamber of Commerce, City of Mesa, Center for the Future of Arizona, Pathways to Prosperity Network, and Jobs for the Future to create meaningful opportunities for students and adult learners within the city.
Earned college credit: MPS works collaboratively with Mesa Community College to offer *dual enrollment classes. Certain high school courses may count as college classes where the student can earn high school and college credit.
In addition, MPS and MCC offer the Early College Academy where students take classes at a MCC campus. Students also can earn college credit through Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate coursework.
Advanced diploma designations: Rigorous educational pathways provide students the opportunity to demonstrate proficiency in related coursework by completing additional examinations along with extracurricular tasks. Students have the option to earn Advanced Diploma Seals, approved by the Arizona State Board of Education, in the areas of bi-literacy and arts proficiency.
Students can also earn designations in the following areas: Advanced Placement Capstone, Advanced Government and History Designation, Advanced STEM designation, AVID, International Baccalaureate Diploma, International Baccalaureate Career Profile Certificate, MPS Advanced Honor for Excellence in Academics Seal, MPS Seal of Musical Excellence, and Honor for Excellence in Service Learning Seal.
College/Career Action Plan: Students have the opportunity to graduate high school with an Education and Career Action Plan.
ECAP is a portfolio of work that empowers students to create meaningful and individualized goals for college, career, and community success.
The Opportunity and Achievement Department works with counselors and teachers to integrate learning opportunities that help students develop their ECAP so that when they graduate high school, they have a clear understanding of who they are, what they want to do and how they are going to get there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.