Even as the pandemic fades, the Mesa Public Schools District will continue the “virtual campus” it launched in response to the COVID-19 spread.
More than 1,000 students – including 400 high schoolers – requested to learn from home via computers in the fall. In addition to 1,103 enrolled students as of June 1, the district has started a waitlist.
At its June 8 meeting, the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board moved forward with the Mesa Virtual Campus while
also approving a new phonics program to be taught to K-3 students at a cost of $4 million.
Board members expressed hope the new reading program will help boost lagging district reading and writing scores.
The funding will come from the district’s capital fund, according to Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson.
MPS anticipated $247 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Though ESSER funds could pay for the phonics program, Thompson said he preferred to focus the federal stimulus funds on staffing.
“We need people to be helping kids,” Thompson said.
According to the presentation, “The purpose of the phonics contract award is to provide students in kindergarten through third grade who are learning to read, a systematic phonics instruction so they may become proficient in knowing a word’s phonology and orthography.
“A structured phonics gram teaches each of these features and how to apply this knowledge to decode, spell, and read.”
Phonology involves learning how words sound while orthography involves their spelling.
MPS put out a request for proposals May 7, receiving 17 proposal responses. The evaluation committee reviewed and scored each offer individually.
“One offer was found acceptable for the award as having a wide variety of comprehensive K-3 phonics programs and being the most advantageous to the district,” the administration told the board.
The winning proposal is from Wilson Language Training.
A five-hour virtual training will be provided to teachers, followed by virtual reviews throughout the school year.
The new program is not expected to be ready for launch at the beginning of the next school year.
“The most important thing for next year is moving forward with literacy … seeing scores, that’s the most important thing for kids, getting them up to speed,” board member Lara Ellingson said.
“I love this program … Phonics is really important to me,” she added.
“Our board is anxious to see improvement in literacy and ELA areas, so we are excited to offer this tool,” said Board President Jenny Richardson.
In the Mesa Virtual Campus program, 50 teachers and two counselors will work exclusively with online students.
“We are using our ESSER funds to invest in this new model,” Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis said.
According to a presentation, “There is an ongoing need for synchronous (live) remote learning because of health concerns, student success in a remote learning environment, increased learning options for our community.”
The Florida Virtual program courses will be available for primary grades and Advanced Placement (AP) courses. “Digital tools to support learning are being vetted for use by MVC teachers,” according to the presentation.
The district will continue the “asynchronous” Mesa Distance Learning Program, which does not provide live teaching.
“Thank goodness the pandemic seems to be winding down and things are getting back on track but there is going to be a continued need for” virtual learning opportunities, said Jennifer Echols, director of the virtual program.
“We are hearing from some members of the community that until a vaccine is widely available to all ages that they’re really not comfortable sending their students back into schools,” Echols noted.
Other students thrived in virtual learning and want to continue that, she said.
Asked by the board how the virtual program will help students who are failing, Echols said, “It’s all of the same interventions you put in place in brick and mortar when kids are struggling. Finding out why, getting to the root cause and then developing specific strategies or interventions to address those root causes.”
The physical location for MVC will be the Jordan Campus. Administrative and classified staff will work onsite daily, and certified staff will share working spaces and with hybrid schedules.
Students will participate in most learning activities from home, but will come to the campus for testing, tutoring and other activities.
Arizona House Bill 2862, which Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law April 28, provides funding for districts that offer remote learning.
MPS can collect full funding for Mesa Virtual Campus students, as long as 50 percent or more of district-wide instruction takes place in person.
“We are excited to offer this,” Richardson said. “It’s exciting to see over
1,100 students selecting this … We can still deliver really quality results through this model.”
Also at the June 8 meeting, the board approved three new administrators.
Lara Olsen is the new principal of Wilson Elementary and Philip Wail will be assistant principal of Skyline High.
Jacob Fendley was named assistant principal of Dobson High.
“I like to always scandalize people by telling them I had no interest into getting into education at all,” Fendley said.
“I went to art school and wanted to be an artist and this was the only way to make money. But working at Dobson and working in this district has really taught me a passion for education that really supersedes any passion I’ve ever had for any individual effort.” ′
