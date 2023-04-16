The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board directed staff last week to begin the process of putting a $500 million bond authorization on the ballot this year.
Facing a May 11 deadline to notify county elections officials if it wants to hold a 2023 all-mail bond election, MPS will conduct outreach to its parent council and hold public meetings to gauge sentiment and get input on the size of the bond ask – which could change between now and the deadline.
The last bonds approved for MPS were for $300 million in 2018. The district raised the last round of capital under that authorization last year.
For the past two months, the MPS Governing Board has been hearing advice from financial and political advisors regarding the prospects of voters agreeing to approve the bond sales for capital improvements.
Separately, the district may be seeking voter approval on a budget continuation, required to exceed its aggregate budget limit set by state law.
The district needs to pass a continuation before 2025 or face cuts.
The board sought advice on whether to hold an election in 2023, an off-election year, or in 2024 during a presidential election year, and how much should it request if it does put the bond issue up for a vote.
In a March 28 presentation, the district’s financial advisor, Stifel Public Finance, presented a detailed analysis of the tax impacts of bond packages of $350 million, $500 million and $600 million.
These are large sums, but Stifel’s representative said they are well within Mesa’s bonding capacity under state law, which by the end of the year would be $1.1 billion.
In last week’s meeting, Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson explained why staff is recommending $500,000 – an increase from the last bond package.
Inflation has increased the cost of projects, he said, and the district may need to increase the scope of projects in the future in order to replace some buildings rather than renovate existing ones, as it did under the last bond.
“I almost want to call it a ‘bond continuation’ because we’re really want to keep doing the work we’ve been doing,” Thompson told the board.
“We’ve been master-planning high schools. We are renovating elementaries. Probably the one area we haven’t delved into as much is our junior highs, which definitely need to be part of the future discussion,” he said.
Thompson also said the district would also like to continue to upgrade its HVAC systems and school security features, and build “workforce development facilities.”
The $500 bond would give the district more funds to work with, he said, while allowing the MPS to maintain its current levels of debt service at the current property tax rate.
At the governing board’s March 7 meeting, political consultant Paul Bentz of HighGround presented findings from a February survey of 400 voters in the district.
On voter attitudes to a bond question and budget continuation revealed by the survey, Bentz said, “There is a lot of information to be optimistic about, but it is not a slam dunk.”
Asked if they would support a $350 million bond authorization – smaller than what district staff is currently recommending – based on just what they know now without any additional information, 57% of voters said yes and 32% said no.
For the question of authorizing a budget continuation for six years, 52% said yes and 36% said no.
Fifty-five percent of voters said the level of funding the schools in their area receive is “too low.”
A majority of voters polled seemed to look favorably on a new bond program, but Bentz cautioned that in 2022, all school bond elections in conservative-leaning areas of Arizona failed except one and MPS’ service area is conservative-leaning.
He said the timing of the bond election would have a big impact on the demographics of the electorate.
In 2024, with a presidential election on the ballot, Bentz said high voter turnout will bring out a larger share of voters who are more optimistic about education.
But he warned that there will also be more items on the ballot competing for voters’ attention, which would make it harder for the district to make its case on approval.
Asked directly by board member Joe O’Reilly whether the district should call elections in 2023 or 2024, Bentz declined a definitive answer, saying there are pros and cons to each option.
Given all the expert information, the MPS administration wants to go for 2023, and board members were mostly supportive of this approach.
Multiple members felt that building community support was key for getting bonds and continuations passed, and 2023 was the better year to campaign and disseminate information.
“I think what makes the difference is the messaging and helping our community understand the ‘why?’ – the reason (for the bond), because we do know we are a pro-public education community,” board member Kiana Sears said.
Putting the bond and override to voters in 2023 would help the district avoid “getting caught up in the hoopla” of the presidential election year.
Bentz, in his presentation last month, seemed to second this view that voters respond favorably to information.
“You’d be surprised how many people read the publicity pamphlet cover to cover,” he said.
The only dissenting opinion on going for an election in 2023 instead of 2024 was board member Rachel Walden.
She noted that it would cost the district less to hold an election in 2024 because the expenses are shared by a greater number of ballot items.
“The district doesn’t seem to have any problem with the voters passing bonds when it goes to the ballot,” she said. “I don’t think that we should make the taxpayer incur the cost of a special election.”
Board President Marcie Hutchinson, supporting an election this year, noted that the 2018 bond passed by fewer than 900 votes.
Thompson said the next steps are to hold meetings with the Mesa Parent Council April 18 and 19.
