As COVID-19 transmission levels throughout the East Valley skyrocketed to unprecedented proportions last week, Mesa Public Schools raised the specter of mask mandates at individual school sites.
In a letter to parents, district Assistant Superintendent Holly Williams said masks will be required for 10 days at schools where 3% of its staff-student population tested positive for the virus while principals at other schools might impose other mitigation strategies on events, such as performances.
Those limitations could range from limiting audience sizes by scheduling an event multiple times to moving events outside or online to cancelling them all together.
“This week we have seen a significant increase of student and staff COVID-19 cases across the district,” Williams wrote. “Staff absenteeism has disrupted our ability to deliver some services in a timely manner.”
She added that the district would “increase mitigation strategies as needed.”
MPS has had an optional mask policy since last spring.
The advisory was issued as the latest data from the county health department showed transmission levels at their highest since the pandemic began in March 2020 in Mesa with 1,647 cases per 100,000 people and new positive test results at 41.35%.
Those figures represent a five-fold increase in cases and more than twice the positivity rate from the previous week.
Similar levels were reported in all East Valley districts and cities.
MPS’ dashboard of active COVID-19 cases among staff and students also reflected the virus surge. It showed that among the total staff-student population of 65,819, the disease had been contracted by 779 students and 317 adults. Dobson and Red Mountain high schools High by far had the highest numbers, with each reporting 57 affected students and 17 adults.
At the same time, only about half of all eligible Mesa residents ages have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, other county health department data show.
Most of MPS’ neighboring districts maintained an optional-mask policy, though the three Tempe districts have made masks mandatory since the fall.
Mesa’s selective mask mandate policy not only defuses much of the public rancor from mask opponents that has beset those Tempe districts but also keeps schools open at a time when Gov. Doug Ducey ratcheted up his determination to force classrooms to remain open.
Ducey last week said he is offering cash to parents to send their kids to private or parochial schools if a school or even a classroom shuts down for even one day.
In what his office describes as “preemptive action,’’ Ducey announced an Open for Learning Recovery Benefit program to provide up to $7,000 for parents who face “financial and educational barriers due to unexpected school closures.’’ It can be used for things like child care and online tutoring.
But the cash, taken from federal COVID-relief programs, also can be used for tuition so parents can send their youngster to a private school, covering what gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin said are “any charges from the school: tuition, books, uniforms if required.’’
The new $10 million program is a variant of one announced by Ducey last year to give what amounted to $7,000 vouchers for private schools to parents who want to pull their child out of a school solely because it has a mask mandate.
Ducey also divided up $163 million in federal aid that is under his control to districts that do not require students and staff to wear face coverings.
Both of those actions came under fire last Friday by U.S. Treasury, which demanded Ducey return over $170 million in federal pandemic relief money for threatening schools.
Karamargin said the idea of this new program is not necessarily to give out more money.
“It’s that parents have options,’’ he said. But there is a message there.
“That the closing of schools should not be an option,’’ he said.
Like many districts, Mesa Public Schools has been hit hard by the virus in other ways, especially when it comes to absences among staff.
Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis told the board last week the district is “holding things together with baling wire and duct tape.”
The biggest difficulty involves finding substitute teachers.
Early last week, she said, substitutes were able to cover 235 classes for teachers who called out sick but the district had no substitutes to cover for 130 other absentees.
She said 141 classified staff have signed on to fill in as subs and that other tTeachers are taking classes in lieu of their prep time. The district in some instances also is doubling class sizes to make sure students had a teacher .
Fourlis called the situation "“All hands on deck.”
Other districts in the past week were holding classes in cafeterias under the watchful eye of security and other personnel because there were no subs to fill in for absent teachers.
Chandler Unified’s superintendent and other top administrators were prepared to fill in, but said that an urgent call for substitute applicants – along with a boost in daily pay from $115 to $145 – drew more than 100 new applicants.
Capitol Media Services writer Howard Fischer and Tribune staffer Dana Trumbull contribiuted to this report.
