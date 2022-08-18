Mesa Public Schools is taking what teachers and administrators learned from the pandemic shutdown and using it to better serve students and their families.
When the pandemic completely crippled on-campus learning and forced students to attend classes remotely, many became disengaged and teachers reported difficulty keeping students and themselves motivated – if the students even showed up to virtual classes at all.
There were anecdotal stories of constant distraction, students doing other things online while they were supposed to be paying attention to lessons, and a heavily blurred boundary between home life activities and the virtual classroom environment (think dogs barking and other family members interrupting or making distracting background noise).
But off-site learning wasn’t a negative thing for everyone, and MPS found that there was a bright side to remote learning for some students. In response, the board has adopted The Instructional Time Model.
Created by state House Bill 2862, it allows for three “pathways” to learning: On-campus, off-campus and hybrid.
On campus is pretty straightforward. Go to school. Do the work. Get the credit. Just like students have been doing for generations.
Off-campus provides a completely remote learning pathway allowing students to do their work on their own time, or, asynchronously, much like the Mesa Digital Learning program, which has been available for 20 years.
For some kids, just doing the work online and never setting foot on campus works best for them.
But there is a sting in that tail. Some students who were forced into isolation did not cope well with it at all and anxiety levels among teens skyrocketed.
Those students don’t necessarily want to cut ties with their campus and peers entirely. So, the Mesa schools administration came up with a third route to getting a high school diploma – the hybrid model.
It is the biggest departure from the status-quo and potentially most useful to families, officials say. Part on campus, part off. Part distance learning, part virtual campus.
What administrators figured out serendipitously is that the hybrid pathway lends itself well to students who are dealing with both physical and emotional maladies.
“We have an opportunity to think about our students who are struggling with a chronic illness and miss a lot of school to use some seat time flexibility so that we can keep them on track,” said Jennifer Echols, director of teaching and learning with Mesa Public Schools.
Those “chronic illnesses” Echols says, include a sharp uptick in students with anxiety, caused by the isolation of the pandemic but also due to environmental factors that are sending the rates of anxiety and other emotional and mental health issues skyrocketing nationwide, and even globally, according to the World Health Organization.
“The hybrid pathway is a way for kids to still stay connected to that brick and mortar campus,” Echols said. “So that they stay connected to those teachers that they have already been working with. Then they can just walk right back into school when they are ready to do that.”
“So, if you’re talking about a youngster of any age who maybe is in treatment for cancer or something and they have to miss, say, four weeks of school but they don’t want to withdraw from school and want to come back when they are able to, they might be able to do something while they are staying at home and undergoing some treatment, she said.”
In response to increasing rates of anxiety and emotional problems, Mesa has roughly doubled the number of grade school counselors on staff to 166 since 2018. That still leaves a counselor-student ratio of about 355:1.
“People are really struggling with their mental health, young people and adults in our community,” said Mike Garcia, MPS director of opportunity and achievement.
Those counselors documented 113,822 interactions with students last school year – up from 71,683 five years ago.
“It’s not just our students. We’re noticing it in our staff, as well,” Garcia said. “It’s almost like an awakening, I guess, that we need to pay attention to the social and emotional needs of our staff.
“This is what our community has asked for. They want us to focus more on the mental health and well-being of our community, and since the school is a big part of our community this is big part of what we see as our charge as a school district,” he said.
“This is still going to be rigorous and meet academic criteria in order to award credit,” board member Laura Ellingson said.
“We want to make sure that any time we are awarding credit, that it’s aligned to Arizona academic standards, that we have clearly defined outcomes that are expected in any learning experience and that all stakeholders are aware of those intended outcomes. Parents, teachers, students, administrators,” she said.
Echols said the schools will monitor students closely to be sure that the pre-determined academic benchmarks have been achieved.
“Those off campus learning days,” she said, “attendance would be taken retroactively, say at the end of the week and looking at evidence of learning in the learning management system.”
That system is called Canvas.
Teams have been constructing the components of the separate pathways throughout the summer.
“We want to make sure that we’ve got the documentation in place. That we are adhering to the law and that we will have a good outcome in case of an audit, which will happen,” Echols said.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.