The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board is sticking with its current superintendent as it looks to raise student performance metrics back to pre-pandemic levels.
Board members didn’t make public comments on the job Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis has done over the past two-and-a-half years when it voted on the contract Oct. 25. It voted 4-0 with one absent to approve a new two-year contract for Fourlis.
Board member Marcie Hutchinson noted that hiring the district’s superintendent is one of the board’s two most important jobs, in addition to approving the budget.
The term of the superintendent’s new contract runs through June 2025.
Just before officially giving the superintendent more time at the helm, the board also approved high benchmarks for Fourlis to clear in order to earn performance pay – a bonus of up to 7% of her base salary of $240,000, or $16,800.
Her performance goals for the 2023-22 school year suggest board members are looking for significant results quickly.
One of the superintendent’s six performance goals is to increase the district’s high school graduation rate from 76% to 82% by next June 2023, challenging Fourlis to bring that rate back to where it was before the pandemic in one year’s time.
In 2019, MPS’ graduation rate was 81%, the highest the district has recorded in the past five years. During the pandemic, it dropped to a five-year low of 76%, which MPS officials have attributed in part to chronic absenteeism exacerbated by the pandemic.
Standardized test performance also took a hit during the pandemic, and the board is tasking the superintendent with increasing the percent of students “proficient” in grade level standards from 32% to 45%.
The four other goals in the approved pay-for-performance plan are increasing by 5% the percentage of teaching positions filled by a certified teacher, spending remaining pandemic relief funds in a way that weans the district off the money, ensuring district policies comply with all applicable laws and promoting financial transparency.
“I think that it’s really important that my performance goals match that of our district goals,” Fourlis said before the board vote. “These goals were crafted based on lots of feedback throughout the last year and have gone through many revisions.”
Fourlis, an Arizona native, assumed MPS’ top job in May 2020, just as the pandemic was taking hold and MPS had to grapple with difficult decisions about reopening in the fall of 2020 and beyond as pandemic disruption stretched longer than most expected.
Before joining MPS in 2017 as an assistant superintendent, Fourlis worked as a teacher and school administrator for 23 years in Phoenix and Scottsdale
She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Arizona State University, a master’s degree from Northern Arizona University, and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Arizona State University.
According to Fourlis’ bio on the MPS website, “Throughout her career she has used strategic thinking to ignite meaningful learning for students and adults.”
In addition to dealing with the pandemic soon after taking the job, Fourlis also had to build trust between administration and the governing board after the previous superintendent, Ember Conley, stepped down amid questions about unauthorized raises for executive staff.
Fourlis was deputy superintendent under the outgoing superintendent.
The superintendent’s new base pay of $240,000 is a 6.25% increase from her base pay of $225,000 in 2020.
According to a district memo regarding a revised district pay plan following increased school funding from the state, MPS teachers this year are getting an average salary increase of 10% from last year, school administrators 6.95% and superintendents 5.25%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.