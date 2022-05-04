The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board has begun deliberating on how much to give district employees in raises and retention stipends next year.
At its April 26 meeting, board members appeared split on whether to err on the side of generosity or sustainability, with two members offering full-throated support for giving the maximum under consideration.
Employee retention was one of the ways districts could use federal COVID relief dollars in the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, and many have given out one-time cash bonuses as incentive to stay on amid difficult times.
Last fall, full-time MPS employees received a $3,000 retention stipend on top of a 2% raise ($1 per hour for hourly employees) if they worked during the 2020-21 school year and stayed on for the next year.
During the recent board meeting, administrators introduced two pay plans for the 2022-23 school year, one that would give employees a $1,000 or $1,500 stipend on top of a 4% raise. In the more generous option, employees would receive a one-year 1% pay increase in addition to the permanent 4% increase.
During public comments, Kelly Berg, president of the Mesa Education Association, asked the board to consider a third, higher option: a $3,000 stipend like last year plus a 5% raise for all employees, as opposed to 4%.
“It does not come as a surprise that this year has been another rough year. You know that it was all-hands-on-deck covering classes a few months ago,” Berg said.
She also noted that teachers have been tasked with additional work loads this year, helping kids catch up from missed school and implementing new standardized testing.
“Outside of the school day, employees are dealing with the cost of inflation in our budgets, with some needing to find a couple of extra hundred dollars each month to cover higher rent,” she continued.
President Jenny Richardson was sympathetic to Berg’s statement, but worried about what the district would do when ESSR funds run out.
“We would all love to give more percentage for everything we’re doing,” Richardson said, “but what we’re looking for is, when the ESSR money is gone, when we have to make hard choices, we are able to keep all of our people employed.”
Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson said that going for the higher 5% increase to base salary meant, in more concrete terms, that the district’s current cash balance would be drawn down two years earlier, in 2028, than it would with the lower increase.
Board member Kiana Sears said the board shouldn’t be overly cautious when it comes to spending cash set aside to pay teachers.
“I’m really all in with saying the 5% should be added to the base (pay) going forward,” Sears said. “It doesn’t make sense to me … that we do all of this … ‘we’re scared, what if the world fall apart tomorrow,’ because we actually have some black and white that says worst-case scenario, we can still maintain this six or eight years.”
Thompson said school finances for next year are still up in the air, since the state hasn’t finalized how much schools will receive to compensate for inflation. In current draft budgets, the state has set aside the minimum, 2%, even though actual inflation is sitting around 8%, he said.
Board member Marcie Hutchinson also backed investing the maximum possible next year in raises and stipends.
“If we don’t invest in our workforce and make sure that our workforce is sustainable, we cannot provide the quality of education that our kids deserve,” Hutchinson said. “Teachers will tell you this has been the hardest year.”
“I think there is little risk financially to go with a 5% permanent raise,” Hutchinson continued, “and I would like to also think about raising the stipend because the federal government wanted the stipend to be used to retain teachers.”
Administration took the governing board’s feedback and discussions among MPS employee groups will continue.
