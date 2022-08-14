Against the backdrop of the state’s poorest high school graduation rate, the Mesa Public Schools governing board voted 3-2 to defeat a pay-for-performance measure that would have incentivized teachers with an additional $1,000 if they attained academic benchmarks for their students.
The board originally approved the measure by the same vote, but nearly 45 minutes after the vote, board member Kiana Sears interrupted proceedings and told board President Jenny Richardson that she wanted to change hers.
“You want to go back to pay for performance and change your vote on pay for performance?” Richardson asked.
“Yes, ma’am,” Sears said.
“OK. We’ve never done this before,” said Richardson.
Discussions seemed to indicate that the vote was not a reflection of the board’s sentiment toward teachers being paid for performance, but more a matter of the logistics around how and when teachers are compensated.
It essentially revolved around whether the bonus should be part of their salary or given as a one-time award during summer months.
Some pointed out that a one-time bonus can have negative tax implications.
“Almost 100-percent of folks get performance pay in Arizona. I actually see it as somewhat of a barrier assigning goals with performance pay,” said Assistant Superintendent Justin Wing.
On the back of Wing’s comments, Sears wondered aloud whether there is much motivation for teachers to go above and beyond their standard duties to earn performance-based pay.
“The flim-flam where everybody gets it and you got to be almost half horrible or horrible or almost never come to work and you don’t get it,” Sears said.“I think we are just too laissez faire with all of it.
“People just getting money, getting money,” Sears said. “That’s what they do. Some people are like what are they actually getting money for?”
Sears said many district employees don’t have “measurables” when it comes to job performance. “We need to get better,” she said. “I hold myself accountable.”
Board member Lara Ellingson wondered whether merit-based pay should even be part of the discussion when it comes to educating kids, suggesting teachers don’t get into the field for the salary to begin with.
“Does this money really drive great teaching?” she asked. “The answer would probably be no. Money doesn’t drive great teaching.”
Ellingson, board member Dr. John O’Reilly and Sears voted against the measure. Richardson and board member Marcie Hutchinson, a MPS former teacher, voted for it.
“I think we’re stoking the fire, “she said. “This model to me funnels people together into a common goal. And now we’ve got the resources.”
The issue is not going away. Richardson said “We will reconsider pay for performance again at our next meeting.”
The governing board is grappling with pay for performance against the ominous drumbeat of a 76% graduation rate – the lowest in Arizona and among the worst in the nation.
Though there is a task force of administrators and principals assigned to improving those rates, they have been an ongoing concern in Mesa. Next year’s target graduation rate is 81%
“I am confident that we will surpass that,” said assistant superintendent Dr. Randy Mahlerwein. “Last year our graduation rate was 76%. We owe the City of Mesa a better graduation rate that,” he said.
Mesa’s low graduation rate is tied to chronically high absentee rates, especially minority and socioeconomically disadvantaged students.
Native American students accounted for 59% of the chronically absent at Westwood High School last year, for example.
But it didn’t stop there: 39% of seniors overall were chronically absent last year.
“Our children in poverty were hit very hard by COVID,” Mahlerwein said. “They got out of the routine and they were in survival mode. A lot of that had to do with staying at home and helping out. Helping out with families helping out with siblings.”
To address chronic absenteeism, impoverished, at risk areas and other factors that contribute to Mesa’s low graduation rates, Mahlerwein’s team is focusing on academics, environments and communications.
They aim to create a good fit between students and teachers, take full advantage of teachers’ areas of expertise, pairing them with the right students, and by taking advantage of on campus, hybrid and off campus learning pathways, which will allow for “more personalized learning experiences.”
That’s the just approved Instructional Time Model, which allows for students to achieve their diploma both in class and/or completely online.
Mesa will be trying something new to boost graduation rates, too. For perhaps the first time, head to head competition will go beyond teams on the athletic fields to competing for students themselves with other schools in the same school district.
“Kids are shopping,” Mahlerwein said. “We have an open enrollment state. Kids are no longer boundaried. They are looking for the best opportunities so we want to produce the best product in our classrooms.”
Low graduation rates are a decades-old nemesis for MPS.
A 5% increase over a single year is a lofty goal when compared to the national average. It took 10 years for educators to achieve a 6% increase.
The challenge is not lost on Mahlerwein.
“We’re not looking at a quick fix,” he said. “It’s not a year to year fix. It’s a change movement.”
