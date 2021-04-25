The day Gov. Ducey rescinded his order requiring masks in school, Dr. Andi Fourlis, superintendent of the Mesa Public Schools district, sent an email to MPS families stressing no changes were expected at the district.
But on Thursday, she had a change of heart, rolling out a gradual relaxation of the strict masking policy.
While masks are still required in
class and in school vehicles, as of tomorrow, April 26, they will only be recommended outside.
And on May 2, masks will only be strongly recommended but not required – "if Mesa Public Schools does not exhibit any high (virus) transmission indicators," Fourlis said.
"We will continue to monitor case counts classroom-by-classroom, program-by-program, school-by-school," she added. "If we see an increase in cases, we will take action to keep our communities safe."
Mesa's policy differs from Chandler Unified, Scottsdale Unified and Gilbert Public Schools, which are retaining their mask mandates until the end of May, as well as Tempe Union, which is not indicated when it might reconsider its mask mandate.
MPS’s mask policy likely impacted declining enrollment.
“We’re down 4,000 students (compared) to where we were this time last year,” Fourlis said. That represents an 8 percent drop.
She identified one factor in the enrollment decline: “Families that wanted children to attend a school that did not require a mask. That was charter schools or home schools.”
Borrowing sports terminology of “redshirt,” Fourlis said a significant number of kindergarten-age children remain at home.
“Our data indicate we have a significant drop in the number of kindergartners enrolled and decrease in the number of preschool students,” she said.
“Those families who chose not to enroll — what we’re calling ‘redshirted kindergartners’ — are waiting it out. They might be enrolled in a charter, home schooling or giving the child another year of maturation and are joining us next year. That’s a pattern across the country,” Fourlis said.
Indeed, MPS is hardly alone in the state.
According to the watchdog group AzCharter School Accountability, Arizona public school districts lost over 55,000 students at the beginning of the school year, compared to the previous, pre-pandemic school year.
“The losses are focused in grades K-6, with preschool and kindergarten taking the greatest hit losing a total of 16,000 students,” it said. “Charter schools were the big winners due to the pandemic, gaining an additional 18,000 students this year. Charters averaged about 1,500 new students in grades K-12, adding students in every grade level while the state’s overall enrollment plummeted.”
Late last Monday, April 19, Ducey rescinded his July 23 requirement that all school districts and charter schools must develop and implement a policy to require face coverings, such as masks or shields. He also overruled the Nov. 19 order by the Department of Health Services that mandated face coverings in schools.
What’s changed since then, the governor said in a prepared statement, is the number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nearly 40 percent of Arizonans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with more than a quarter fully immunized.
All of those who have been inoculated, however, are at least 16 -- older than most of the children in school -- because the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control has yet to approve any vaccine for those younger than that. The governor, however, brushed that aside.
“Teachers, families and students have acted responsibly to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect one another,’’ Ducey said. “And our school leaders are ready to decide if masks should be required on their campuses.’’
Chris Kotterman, lobbyist for the Arizona School Boards Association, acknowledged that was true. But he said the governor’s decision, coming just five weeks from the end of the school year, was both unnecessary and created “mask mandate chaos.’’
“Now the pressure will be on various boards,’’ Kotterman said. And he said there will be other complications.
“It’s likely you’ll have students showing up saying they don’t have to wear masks anymore,’’ Kotterman explained. He said the governor should have just let the situation remain stable through the rest of the year.
“Five weeks isn’t that long,’’ he said.
State schools chief Kathy Hoffman was even more critical.
“Today’s abrupt removal of the mask mandate in schools is just one example in a long line of decisions that have resulted in Arizona’s embarrassing response to a virus that has claimed over 17,000 lives and impacted thousands more,’’ she said in her own statement.
Hoffman also pointed out that children younger than 16 remain ineligible for the vaccine. “And the CDC still recommends universal masking in public schools to ensure safe learning environments,’’ she said.
Gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin said health and safety of teachers and students remains a priority. But he said Ducey saw no need for further state-imposed restrictions. "We know that transmission is low among youth,’’ he said. Capitol Media Services contributed to this story.
