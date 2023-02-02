A dispute broke out among two Mesa Public Schools Governing Board members Jan. 24 over a taxpayer-funded trip to a conference in Miami, Florida.
Member Rachel Walden disagreed with colleagues about whether the district should pay for board member Kiana Sears’ travel to an annual National School Board Association.
But the spat was brief, and when the board moved on to consider whether to join a class action lawsuit against several social media giants, including the parent companies of Snapchat and Instagram, unanimous agreement again prevailed.
Before that, though, there was serious discussion about Sears’ request for $2,500 in travel funds to attend the NSBA’s Annual Conference for Public Education Leaders April 1 through 3.
In public comments, Ed Steele, a former school board candidate, told the board MPS should not “support, align with and send district funds” to the NSBA.
He cited a controversial letter it sent to the Biden administration in 2021 requesting federal assistance in protecting school board members and other school officials from violence and threats.
The letter came in the wake of rancorous school board meetings across the country during public discussion of COVID protocols like masking and remote learning.
One of the controversial aspects of the letter described “acts of malice, violence and threats against public school officials” as “domestic terrorism.”
Steele characterized the letter as an attempt to “put down angry parents speaking out at school board meetings.”
The letter generated backlash against the NSBA and in February 2022, the Arizona School Board Association withdrew from the organization, stating it could not fulfill its mission if it is “continuously called to account for the actions of NSBA.”
Walden echoed Steele’s view of the NSBA’s 2021 letter.
“I feel we do have an obligation to build a sense of trust with our parents,” Walden said, “and we have an entity that is working with the government to put down our First Amendment rights.”
“Parents then I would think that we want to disassociate ourselves with that entity as much as possible,” she said.
Last year, the board approved a policy of providing board members up to $2,500 for professional development, including travel and registration costs for attending conferences.
Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis told the board that the policy does not include stipulations on what the professional learning is about; board members just need to present to their colleagues about what they learned and how it impacted their leadership.
Sears said attending the conference would benefit Mesa schools.
“As the largest school board in this (state), it’s important that we are informed, educated and actually attend professional development. To not do so is a disservice to this district,” she said.
The NSBA’s national conference offers over 100 sessions for attendees to choose from. Topic categories include innovation in “district management,” “personal development” and “diversity and inclusion.”
Board President Marcie Hutchinson backed the travel request.
“The NSBA probably misstepped, but anytime we make a decision, we have to weigh costs versus benefits,” she said. “I believe that the benefits that we as board members can receive and therefore transmit to our district far exceed the cost of association with a group that supports public education.”
“I would hate to think that with one misstep, we cut off communications and learning opportunities that can provide better opportunities and real life meaningful experiences for our kids,” she continued.
The board voted to approve the travel expenditure three “yes” votes to Walden’s “no” vote, with one member absent.
Later in the meeting, the board tackled a question that proved less controversial: should the board authorize MPS’s legal staff to work with outside counsel to draft a complaint against Meta, Snap, TikTok parent company Bytedance, and several others.
The answer was a resounding yes.
The board heard a presentation from Joseph Tann, an Arizona attorney who specializes in civil litigation against large, typically Fortune 500, companies.
Tann is lead counsel for Tucson and Pima County in their suits related to the opioid epidemic.
He also currently represents MPS and other Arizona districts in a suit against vaping manufacturer Juul.
“More and more research confirms that these algorithms, corporate decisions and business strategies of companies such as Tik Tok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube have contributed to unprecedented rates of anxiety, depression, body image issues, thoughts of self-harm, and even suicidal ideation in school aged children throughout the country, including right here in Arizona,” Tann told the board.
Tann said the suit aims to force social media companies to make their products less harmful to kids’ mental health, and “provide our schools with funding necessary to educate our kids about the impacts of non-stop, constant social media use on their developing brains.”
He said Seattle Public Schools filed the first case several weeks ago, and MPS’ complaint would likely be the first in Arizona.
“We came to you once again first, because you are a leader,” Tann said. “And just like you were in the Juul litigation, we think Mesa Public Schools is the right entity to step up and do what’s right here.”
“Thank you so much for doing this because we know this is a huge concern,” Sears said.
At odds a short time earlier, Walden said she wanted to echo Sears’ support for the suit.
“We have seen a lot of mental health issues in the kids and we’re short of resources,” she said. “So this is important for the district.”
The board approved the district’s legal staff to move forward with the complaint 4-0.
