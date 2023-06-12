MPS board member’s resignation ‘bittersweet’

Mesa Public Schools Governing Board member Lara Salmon Ellingson informed the school district late last month that she would be stepping down from the board effective May 30.
Ellingson, who has a degree in early childhood education and previously taught in Mesa Public Schools, told the district she was seeking a teaching position in the district.
State law prohibits current district employees from serving the school board.
“It was all kind of last minute,” Ellingson said of her decision. “I wasn’t planning on leaving the board any time soon, but my dream teaching position in kindergarten opened up at my daughter’s elementary school, and my heart has always been in the classroom.”
Ellingson said she couldn’t even interview for the job without resigning, due to conflict of interest rules. She has since interviewed and accepted the position.
The daughter of former Arizona legislator and congressman Matt Salmon, Ellingson was elected to the board in 2020 and had a year-and-a-half left on her four-year term.
A graduate of Mesa Public Schools, Ellingson ran on the slogan “A Mom for Mesa” and picked up endorsements from Mesa Mayor John Giles and the Mesa Chamber of Commerce.
A specialist in literacy, her top priority on the board was to strengthen reading in the district with the teaching of phonics.
She also said in her campaign she sought to give children a voice on the board, especially those with learning differences.
While visiting schools all across the district as a board member, Ellingson said she realized that “my favorite place to be is in the classroom.”
And with an ongoing teacher shortage, Ellingson said she felt a call to return to the frontlines of educating the next generation.
“The building’s on fire – there’s not enough teachers,” she said. “The more and more I thought about it, there’s a lot of people that could be a good board member, but there’s not a lot of people who are qualified to teach people to read.”
Filling the vacancy
According to Arizona state law, Maricopa County Schools Superintendent Steve Watson is responsible for appointing a board member to serve the remainder of Ellingson’s term through December 2024. He can also call a special election to fill the vacancy.
The MPS Governing Board has 30 days from the resignation to submit a list to Watson of three preferred candidates along with a list of all the people who applied.
Watson, a Republican first elected to office in 2016, may appoint someone from the district’s list or he can choose someone else.
A school board member must be registered to vote in Arizona and a resident of the school district for at least one year prior to election.
MPS is now accepting applications for the vacancy through 5 p.m. Friday, June 15, or those interested in serving out Ellingson’s term may apply directly to Watson’s office with a letter of interest, or both.
“All applicants are thoroughly reviewed and are likely to be interviewed by the Superintendent and staff,” a county website states. “Shortly after all interviews are conducted, Superintendent Watson announces the appointment to fill the vacancy.”
The MPS application asks candidates to submit a resume and responses to three questions about their interest in serving on the board, their qualifications and their vision for the district.
MPS board members will not meet to discuss the applicants, but instead will rank their choices and submit their top three to the board’s executive assistant.
If there is not a definitive top three after the first round of submissions, there will be another round of ranking with just candidates who made at least one board member’s top three.
As of press time, the county superintendent has received two applications to his office: East Valley Institute of Technology Chief Academic Officer Ronda Doolen and former school board candidate Ed Steele.
MPS does not publish a list of current applications received.
Loss will be felt
Board President Marcie Hutchinson said Ellingson’s move to teaching was “bittersweet,” because the district was losing a strong board member but gaining a great teacher.
“Lara was, I think, the model public servant,” Hutchinson said. “She’s personable, she’s wicked smart and she’s dedicated to the cause of public education.”
Hutchinson said that people of many political persuasions have approached her to say they are sorry to see Ellingson step down.
“People talked about how thoughtful (Ellingson) was,” Hutchinson said. “People who didn’t support her candidacy were very sad to see her leave the board.”
Hutchinson said Ellingson was open to other people’s ideas, but she also stood up for her own and “changed the board.”
Hutchinson said Ellingson played a major role in persuading the board to speed up the district’s pivot away from the discredited “whole language” approach to reading and return to a phonics-based program, which focuses on teaching children to match letters or groups of letters to sounds.
“That was my No. 1 concern when I joined the board,” Ellingson said. “I really believed … that we needed to return to a phonics-based program, particularly following the science of reading.”
Ellingson was passionate about phonics after studying the science of literacy in her master’s degree program. She also has a daughter with dyslexia, which gave her insight into how children can fall through the cracks with a whole language approach.
“You can’t learn to read just by being read to,” she said. “You have to be taught a systematic method for translating words into speech.”
Soon after she joined the board, a new curriculum was up for approval and Ellingson pushed to delay approval and have phonics programs added. Eventually they were.
She said many teachers have thanked her for making a stand on phonics.
And as the evidence for phonics has accumulated and more school districts across the country have moved away from whole language, Ellingson’s concerns were validated.
“She has to feel that her real contribution to learning is her impact on literacy,” Hutchinson said. “Better learning outcomes are only going to come through better instruction.”
Ellingson served on the school board during a tumultuous time for public servants with numerous hot-button issues grabbing people’s attention.
She said it sometimes felt whichever way she sided on an issue, she’d end up angering half the community.
“I have learned so much as a person to be comfortable with the uncomfortable,” she said.
Hutchinson said Ellingson has had to take stands on challenging issues, and sometimes “the consequences were not pleasant for her. She received some very nasty things.”
Ellingson learned to work in the challenging environment.
“It’s OK to disagree without being disagreeable. It’s OK to be kind. People have asked me, if someone is completely different politically on the board, ‘Why are you talking with the enemy?’ I tell people I don’t have enemies,” she said.
Ellingson’s advice to whoever replaces her on the board is to visit classrooms often.
She also tells them to remember that “even if 10 people are saying something, that might not be how the other 52,000 families are feeling.”
Also, she said, “follow the truth.”
“There’s always two sides to the story, and the truth is usually somewhere in the middle.”
Asked whether she might pursue elected office again, Ellingson said, “Nope. That was enough for me.”
