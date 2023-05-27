The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board two weeks ago discussed its current transgender guidelines for schools following an independent legal review of its policies conducted by Mesa firm Udall Shumway.
Hutchinson noted “this is the first time that we’ve actually been able to talk about (the guidelines) between us” because previously the topic had not been on an agenda.
The current guidelines are in line with many Valley school districts, which allow transgender students to use names, pronouns and facilities that match their gender identity.
The district also created a support plan for school personnel and transgender students to coordinate how they will navigate accommodations.
Fourlis said the updates had “generated quite a bit of discussion in our school communities,” and board President Marcie Hutchinson requested the outside review.
The district last week released a letter from the law firm summarizing its conclusions.
“We are aware that issues regarding students’ use of restrooms and locker rooms, and use of students’ preferred names and pronouns, are not uniformly settled among the courts across the nation,” Udall Shumway’s memo states.
“Although we do not know what the future holds in terms of changes in federal agency administration or Congressional action, the proposed federal regulations we expect to go into effect this summer will very likely strengthen protection for students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.”
“It is our legal opinion that the current version of the MPS Guidelines do not violate state or federal laws and follows MPS policy. Additionally, we see no contradiction between what the law requires under the Arizona parents’ bill of rights (A.R.S. 1-602) and what the Guidelines recommend to staff as a tool to assist in addressing the students’ needs.”
Fourlis said she plans to collect questions and concerns from the community and create a “Frequently Asked Questions” document that would be posted alongside the transgender guidelines after the new Title IX guidance from the federal government is issued this summer.
Ellingson said there is concern that cisgender men might take advantage of accommodations to access bathrooms and locker rooms.
She wanted details shared about how these facilities are supervised and how schools could prevent abuse of the accommodations by bad actors, specifically men inappropriately using women’s facilities.
Ellingson also said she would like to allow non-transgender students to have the ability to create a safety plan for using locker rooms and restrooms, so that “all students feel comfortable.”
Fourlis assured Ellingson that the district guidelines have language that reference “consistent (gender) identification. … It is not just, ‘oh, today I feel like going into the girls’ restroom,’” she said.
Ellingson and Walden also brought up the issue of parental notification and Arizona’s Parental Bill of Rights.
The current transgender guidelines say parents will be notified if a student requests a name change in their official records, but it doesn’t specify parental notification otherwise.
The state Parental Bill of Rights gives parents “the right to access and review all records relating to the minor child,” but the state law only stipulates “notification” when a child is the victim of a crime.
MPS counsel Kacey King reiterated that parents always have the right “to inspect and review their child’s education records,” including a transgender support plan.
“How would they know to ask” about transgender issues? Walden asked.
“Check in with the school,” Hutchinson said.
