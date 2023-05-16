It’s official – Mesa Public Schools will hold a special election Nov. 7 asking voters to authorize the sale of up to $500 million in bonds for capital improvements.
The school district will also be asking voters in the same election for a 15% budget override continuation.
The override would prevent MPS from having to start trimming its budget in two years as it approaches the end of its last voter-approved authorization to exceed state spending requirements.
The MPS Governing Board approved both special elections in separate 3-1 votes at its May 9 meeting. On both items, board member Rachel Walden cast the dissenting vote.
Voters last authorized the sale of bonds in 2018 following a close vote of 50% yes to 49% no. The 2018 election authorized sales of up to $300 million in bonds, and the last round of capital under that authorization was raised last year.
District leaders said a new round of bonds are needed to continue school renovations, security upgrades and other initiatives started with the last series of bonds.
MPS’ bond issue is the same size as one that the City of Phoenix is asking its voters to approve. It is that city’s first General Obligation bond issue in 15 years.
The Mesa measure also is one of as many as two dozen bond measures that school districts across the state are expected to be putting on the ballot in November to borrow a record $2.5 billion to $3 billion.
Among those districts in the East Valley are Gilbert Public Schools and Kyrene School District. Gilbert is expected to act this week on a bond proposal that would be between $100 million and $125 million.
Kyrene Schools Chief Financial Chris Herrmann told his board – which is considering a possible $161 million bond measure – that the number of districts seeking bond approvals from their voters is so high because inflation has hammered them.
“This will be a record year for the state of Arizona when it comes to bond elections,” Herrmann said.
“It’s really showing that the inflation factor is real,” he continued. “You might think this is a lot more money for schools, but you can’t necessarily add or put more projects in the queue. You are really trying to maintain the same amount of projects and the same amount of dollars in today’s dollars that you could do in previous dollars. And that’s the inflation impact.”
During the MPS board meeting, a member of the public questioned why the funds were needed.
Assistant Superintendent Scott Thompson pointed out that the district has created $100 million renovation master plans for both Mountain View and Mesa high schools, and only the first third of those renovations were completed under the previous bond.
Thompson also highlighted the district’s desire to continue upgrading HVAC systems throughout MPS to newer, more efficient equipment.
District officials said they also plan to use bond funds to continue adding secure front lobbies to schools and other security-oriented upgrades, replacement of portable classrooms to permanent buildings, and updating arts and athletics facilities throughout the district.
Amid declining enrollment, which district officials have said is expected of a maturing community, MPS has also begun evaluating how to make the best use of its facilities, and announced this year the relocation of programs.
New bond funds would help the district to renovate schools that are changing their programming or absorbing students from another school that is changing its use, MPS spokesman Joseph Valdez said.
Superintendent Dr. Andi Fourlis said that one of the reasons the district settled on $500 million was that it would increase funds available but wouldn’t require the district to increase the current secondary property tax rate.
The tax rate won’t go up under a new round of bonds, but without a new bond, the rate would drop over the next 10 years as the district retires its existing debt.
The district’s financial advisor, Stifel, noted in a presentation last year that the district pays back its bonds on a shorter timeline than many districts – 10 years instead of 20 – which reduces the cost of the bonds for taxpayers.
Two members of the public asked the board to vote “no” on calling the bond election this year and accused district leaders of planning the vote in an off-election year to take advantage of lower turnout.
They implied the district sought to sneak the bond through under the radar and “disenfranchise” voters.
MPS’ political consultant Paul Bentz of HighGround advised the district in March that the demographics of a lower turnout year would be less favorable to passing a bond, skewing older and more conservative than a presidential year.
But a special election in an off year, Bentz said, would give the district a better opportunity to communicate with voters because the bond question would not be competing with as many ballot items.
Board members who directed staff to move forward with calling a 2023 special election rather than 2024 also cited less competition for voters’ attention.
“I think what makes the difference is the messaging and helping our community understand the ‘why?’ – the reason (for the bond), because we do know we are a pro-public education community,” board member Kiana Sears said last month.
Thompson said another reason the district didn’t want to delay a vote until 2024 was the district has needs for the funds now.
Board member Lara Ellingson said she understood the concerns about holding the bond election in an off year and the extra costs for the district associated with that.
But she said there was good reasoning to move forward with capital improvements.
She noted that her children’s school was updated using bonds, and before that the building “hadn’t been really updated since the ‘70s when it was built, and I appreciate that it is not a dump, and that we’re adding to our students’ education.”
Walden, who ultimately opposed calling a special election, complained that the district was not specific enough about the projects it wants to fund with the bonds.
She didn’t see a need to “rush” a bond vote while the district is still contemplating how best to use its current facilities amid drops in enrollment.
She also expressed frustration that there was not more discussion of school performance along with capital improvements.
“Since I’ve been on the board, we’ve had one presentation on proficiency,” she said.
