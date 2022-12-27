When the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board reconvenes in January, it will be missing not just a familiar face but an advocate for unity.
Two-term board member and President Jenny Richardson passed the torch this month to a new board member, Rachel Walden, who was sworn in Dec. 15. Marcie Hutchinson, who was reelected this year, was sworn in two days earlier due to travel plans.
Richardson has served since 2015 and was elected president in 2021.
Reflecting on her tenure, she felt her mission on the board was to “moderate and unify.”
“That’s kind of been my mantra,” Richardson told the Tribune two days after her final board meeting. “You really have five people with quite diverse opinions, and to figure out how to get to a product you can all feel good about and support takes a lot of ‘moderate and unify.’”
Richardson said she put aside her inclinations and was inspired to run in 2014 because of the divisiveness cropping up on neighboring school boards.
“When the school board had become the story instead of the great things happening in their schools … “I thought, 'that’s not the look I want for Mesa Public Schools,’” she said.
The MPS Board will have to go forward next year without Richardson’s moderating influence and what fellow board member Kiana Sears called her “grace under fire,” during the board’s recognition of Richardson’s service.
“No matter what was going on … I just saw Jenny just smiling under all circumstances,” Sears said.
Many board members said that Richardson, the longest-serving member on this year’s board, helped them get acclimated to the unpaid role.
Board member Laura Ellingson called Richardson her “fairy godmother.”
“Your super power is you can state what you’re thinking, but you can still walk away with respect for everyone and everyone respecting you,” she said.
Unity and kindness seem to come naturally to Richardson, but there were also practical reasons for seeking middle ground.
“The only power you have as a board member is when you act together as a board and you have a pretty limited role. It’s spending, it’s policy, it’s superintendent,” Richardson said.
Board members aren’t supposed to get involved in day-to-day issues even though parents sometimes contact board members with complaints about classroom-level issues.
Regarding her accomplishments on the board, Richardson is proud of increasing teacher and staff pay in the district, noting that starting pay for teachers was $38,000 when she started and this year it is over $53,000.
If the district didn’t prioritize compensation, she said, the increases could have been smaller.
Richardson is also proud the district gave students the option to get back in schools during the pandemic as early as possible.
“I feel like history’s bearing out that that was really important to be back in school,” she said.
She’s also proud of the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, a codified set of skills and attitudes designed to get students ready for “college, career and community,” and she speaks with enthusiasm about the school district’s partnerships with local companies and the City of Mesa.
The Tribune sat down with Richardson to talk about her time on the board, school choice and more.
Deep roots
Richardson, a graduate of Westwood High, lives on the street she grew up on, and she has over 70 nieces and nephews who have gone through MPS.
She is the oldest of nine children, and five of her six children are graduates of MPS and her youngest is a freshman in high school in the district.
After high school, Richardson earned a degree in elementary education from Brigham Young University, and taught for several years in grades 1 through 3, before “retiring” to stay home with her children.
Her husband Randy served in the Air Force, which took the family outside Mesa for 14 years, but they decided to move back at the end of his military career.
“We have a strong Mesa connection and identity,” she said. “Swimming in the city pools in the summer and going to those parades and the experiences we had growing up at Westwood High School and Carson (Junior High) — we knew Mesa was a great place to live and raise our family.”
Richardson first got involved in district-level affairs in 2008 or 2010, when she was asked to serve on a Mesa Chamber of Commerce committee advocating for school bonds.
She visited many schools and met district leaders during that time, and she was approached about running for the board.
“No” was the answer for many years, until it wasn’t.
“I wanted to serve, and if I could help that way, I was willing to,” she said.
Hated campaigning
“I hate campaigning with a passion,’’ Richardson said. “I don’t have the skin for it.”
While eager to continue serving the community, Richardson said her service will not be in an elected office again.
“I can sit and talk about education ideas all day long. I love it,” Richardson said, “but I hate the vitriol that’s comes as part of the conversation as a public discourse.”
The pandemic and the high-stakes decisions it forced stressed relations between the school board and the various stakeholders in the district.
“I thrive in that area where we build on common ground. COVID had very little common ground for people,” she said.
The pandemic was traumatic for everyone, but she said the crisis also spurred the district to improve and innovate in some important ways.
“COVID brought us to the digital age really quickly,” she said.
The crisis also deepened connections with local partners, like the City of Mesa.
The pandemic also spurred schools to think outside the box and try new programs and initiatives, federal relief provided significant funding to implement them.
The extra funding “provided Mesa Public Schools with a lot of opportunities to explore what are new and innovative ways that help kids learn and achieve,” Richardson said. “The big thing facing the district in the next few years will be, ‘which of those programs have been successful?’”
School choice
Outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made “school choice” a major part of his agenda, and this year the legislature approved a large expansion of school vouchers, or Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, which give parents the ability to spend public education at private institutions.
For years, the state has also taken the lead on policies that opened the door for the expansion of charter schools.
MPS’ enrollment has been down since the pandemic and district staff attributed the decline in part to the proliferation of charter schools, particularly in grades K-8.
Richardson said she welcomes school choice with the caveat that the rules must create “a level playing field” for the various types of schools.
“School choices should make us all better. We can look and see what people are gravitating to in those school choices, and can we offer that in Mesa Public Schools?” Richardson said.
“My problem with school choice is that the playing field is not always level from a legislative standpoint,” Richardson said. “They have different funding mechanisms. They have different legal requirements … They’re held with different accountability than what our public schools are held with.”
The future
With Richardson deciding not to run for reelection, a relatively large field of seven candidates ran for the two seats up for election, including Richardson’s.
Walden, whose campaign offered strong critiques of many current school policies, won one of the seats.
Richardson predicts next year’s board will continue to work well together even without the guiding influence of the board’s longest serving member.
“We tend to demonize people with a different opinion than ours,” Richardson said, “and the thing that people learn as they get on our board is that, ‘oh, good people have different opinions than me, and we’re going to work together, because we’re all here because we want really good things for students.’”
In her parting remarks during her last board meeting, Richardson said that MPS is filled with “good students who have big dreams for their lives, and we can make those dreams happen in Mesa Public Schools.”
