MPS begins new year on a happy note

As Mesa Public Schools teachers get their classrooms ready for the new school year and kids prepare to go back to school Aug. 3, MPS administrators are rejoicing over a dramatic decrease in unfilled positions in the district.
Justin Wing, MPS’ assistant superintendent of human resources, told the Tribune that the number of vacancies for all positions heading into the new school year is about 60, compared to roughly 170 at this time last year.
At the start of the year before that, there were about 225 vacant positions.
MPS is beginning the new school year with fewer vacancies than it had in 2015, when Wing started tracking the issue statewide as a former president of the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association.
Wing said principals are thrilled to be starting the school year with all or nearly all of their classroom positions filled for the first time in many years, telling him, “I can’t believe we are full for next year.”
But he quickly added, however, that the district still has a major need for bus drivers and instructional assistants, and issued a plea for those interested to contact the district.
Filling teaching positions has been a nation-wide struggle for many years.
Patty Christie, a former principal at Mesa’s Rhodes Junior High who is now MPS’ director of recruitment and retention, said starting the year with a full staff benefits students as well as teachers, who are often called upon to help fill in staffing gaps.
When a position goes unfilled, she said, those classes are covered by long-term substitutes or other teachers in the school, who give up lesson-planning time to teach extra periods.
“Students benefit from having a teacher of record from start to finish,” Christie said. “Inconsistency causes difficulties.”
In her recruiter role, Christie said she’s also helping ensure schools are finding “people that are great” and likely to stay at a school for many years.
Wing gives a lot of credit to Christie’s six-person recruitment team for this year’s steep drop in vacancies.
The team has been in place for a little over a year and Wing believes the 64% drop in vacancies shows the benefits of having staff devoted to recruiting and retaining teachers.
Retention of existing employees emerged as a major struggle during the pandemic, partly because the challenging work environment led to higher rates of burnout. A competitive labor market also lured many away from education.
But this year, Wing said over 97% of the district’s certified teaching staff from last year renewed their contracts.
He believes significant pay increases for teachers and staff in recent years have also helped the district with retention.
The MPS Governing Board has prioritized employee pay in allocating increased funding from the state.
Over the past five years, the average teacher salary in MPS has gone from $47,000 in 2018 to $63,000 today. The starting salary is now $54,000, which Wings says is not bad for a new graduate entering the workforce.
The district boasts that its pay is among the top five in the state.
Mesa Education Association President Kelly Berg told the Governing Board that during an informal poll of incoming teachers at a recent welcome luncheon, pay was the No. 1 reason incoming teachers gave for choosing Mesa.
Berg, a math teacher in the district, said she’s not sure how much of a role that compensation has played in alleviating vacancies, but “personally, I feel like I finally have a liveable wage for a single mother of four teenagers.”
Christie said that in her experience, pay is not always the reason educators choose a particular district.
Often teachers on the job market are looking for things like a positive school culture and professional development opportunities when deciding on a district, she explained.
Wing also says that the district’s Path2Teach program, designed to clear the path for people interested in transitioning into a teaching career from another industry, has “helped our vacancy issue more than anything else.”
In Path2Teach, aspiring educators can start teaching while they earn their certification over two years. Participants work on their credentials during the work day.
There’s no cost for employees, and Wing said Mesa’s program is particularly robust because it offers a variety of credentials, covering lower to higher grades and including special education.
He said that 74 of the 75 people in MPS’ career change program renewed their contracts for this year, a sign that people taking the leap into education through MPS are feeling supported.
