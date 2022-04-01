A new statewide study shows that the percentage of Mesa Public Schools students enrolled in arts education programs has stayed above the state average the last three school years but it was interested in the arts among elementary and junior high students that moved the needle.
Data compiled by Quadrant Research with the state Department of Education and three arts-related organizations show that as COVID-19 threw class schedules into chaos at times last school year, MPS arts enrollment still maintained an arts enrollment level of 68% – well above the state average of 60%. But arts enrollment in all MPS high schools was significantly below the state average.
Music was the hands-down favorite district-wide.
Last school year, the study indicates, 56% of students – more than 38,700 kids – were enrolled in a music classes while 33% were enrolled in visual arts, 2% in theater and 2% in other arts courses. That last category included TV/film and digital media technology, graphic design and digital photography. Those percentages have barely changed since the 2018-19 school year, the report shows.
The study was commissioned by the Arts Education Data Project, a consortium of the Education Department, the State Education Agency Directors of Arts Education, the Arizona Commission on the Arts and the Arizona Citizens for the Arts.
The study also measured access to arts education and found that statewide, 89% of the state’s 1.1 million public and charter school students had access to one or more arts disciplines in schools. However, 20% of charter students had no access to any arts courses – more than nearly three times the 7.9% of public-school students who had no arts classes to enroll in.
The study was released in advance of the National Arts Action Summit March 28-30, called by the nonprofit Americans for the Arts to will discuss “developing strong public policies and appropriating increased public funding for the arts and culture.”
Leaders of the Arizona project cited a 2016 study by Americans for the Arts, the largest arts advocacy organization in the nation, that found students with four years of high school arts and music classes had higher SAT scores than students with a half year or less of such classes.
Statewide, the study found that music classes drew the highest enrollment percentage at 43%, followed by 39% in visual arts. After that, enrollment falls considerably, with only 4% of students involved in theater, 2% in dance and 4% in other arts categories.
High school enrollment in arts classes varied from campus to campus, according to the study.
In Dobson High School, arts enrollment has trended down the previous three school years from 36% to 33% with music enrollment the most popular at 17%, followed by 13% in visual arts.
Mesa High arts enrollment in 2020-21 was lower at 30% – a percentage that has largely been the same over the last three years. Visual arts drew the most students at 18%, followed by music with 10% of all students enrolling in classes.
Mountain View High arts enrollment increased last school year over the previous two years with 47% of students enrolled in some kind of arts class. Visual arts drew the most students – 24% – followed by music with 21%.
Red Mountain High also saw increased arts enrollment last school year with 31% – higher than the 27% recorded in the previous two years. Music attracted slightly more students at 14%, followed by 11% in visual arts.
At Skyline High, 39% of all students were enrolled in an arts class, with 21% in visual arts and 14% in music.
And at Westwood, arts enrollment was at 44% last year with visual arts drawing 28% of all students and 16% enrolling in music classes.
As of 2018, Arizona requires that K-8 students be offered courses in at least two different arts disciplines. Courses in visual arts and music were required at those grade levels before 2018.
High school students under state regulation must take at least one arts course or a vocational education course as a graduation requirement.
