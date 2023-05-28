The 23rd annual Memorial Day Celebration returns to Mountain View Funeral and Cemetery tomorrow, May 29.
The celebration honors service members who served the country – some paying the ultimate sacrifice – and draws hundreds of veterans and community members alike.
“It is a day to reflect on the price of freedom and to express gratitude to those who have given their lives to protect it,” said Hilary Sample, marketing director for Mountain View Cemetery.
American Legion Riders from American Legion Post 27 in Apache Junction will be among the local veterans organizations that will place commemorative wreaths.
Mountain View Funeral Home will also collect donations of travel-size toiletry items and flip-flops for its Homeless Veteran Drive.
“From the first year that has just been amazing. I can’t even tell you how much stuff pours into here from our community,” Sample said.
While older generations recognize and continue to honor the significance of the holiday, Sample said younger generations have started to make their way out to the event with their families to share in the meaning of the day.
“Each year this event grows larger and we see younger people coming and learning what Memorial Day is about,” Sample said. “It’s important for them to come and to bring their children and teach them what these people did for our country.”
“We have grown as a community and people see value in this event,” Sample said.
Mountain View Cemetery is the final resting place for over 2,300 veterans.
The Post 27 American Legion Riders took time the previous weekend to place flags on their graves and around the cemetery and roadways.
Six years ago, Mountain View decided to start bringing musical acts for the event and last year’s event headliner The Josh Roy Band will return this year to entertain the crowd.
Roy is an American country music singer, songwriter and Nashville recording artist from Arizona who released his newest single “Break My Own Heart” on May 10th.
American Legion Riders President Jerry “Speedbump” Becker said the day should also be held as a celebration of life for those service members to ensure they’re remembered and not forgotten by future generations.
“We want to celebrate these people’s lives and never forget about them,” Becker said. “I definitely see it as a celebration of life for all these men and women that fought for our country.”
Becker served four years in the U.S. Navy as a damage controlman, partly aboard the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier.
For the last seven years, Becker has served as the president of the Post 27 American Legion Riders, a veteran motorcycle organization that supports veterans and performs charitable work throughout the community.
Becker was the guest of honor at last year’s event and was surprised with a helicopter ride that landed on the cemetery. He was escorted onstage where he received a plaque for his service to the community.
This year’s honoree will be escorted on a vintage Army Jeep to receive the same honor along with the wreath-laying ceremony.
Becker said the event helps bring the community together by recognizing local veterans organizations, honoring the sacrifices of earlier generations and even helping some veterans who are in need.
“Maybe if you need some help, you can reach out to the organizations that are there,” Becker said. “At the same time to come out and celebrate the lives of these veterans that have passed protecting and serving our country.”
If You Go...
23rd annual Memorial Day Celebration
When: Monday, May 29, 9-10:30 a.m.
Where: Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery (7900 E. Main St, Mesa 85207)
