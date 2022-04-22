The massive renovation of I-10 near the Broadway Curve will create special challenges for motorists this weekend as the highway will be closed in both directions.
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays and allow plenty of extra travel time while Interstate 10 is closed to east and westbound travel between SR 51 and SR 143 from 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 25.
Salt River Project crews are relocating a large overhead power line that currently stands in the way of widening I-10 in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
While SRP’s closure is in place, Broadway Curve Constructors will shift the work zone on I-10 and make repairs to the freeway’s pavement.
“By combining this work with the SRP closure, BCC can eliminate the need for a separate highway closure, as well as further inconvenience for the traveling public,” ADOT said.
The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 40th streets; the southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street; the westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10; the southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road and the ramp from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10 will be closed.
Westbound I-10 will be closed between SR 143 and I-17. The westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 32nd Street, the westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) on-ramp at Mill Avenue and the westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.
Eastbound I-10 detour: Continue east on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway and westbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway)to access eastbound I-10.
Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 Drivers should avoid westbound US 60 west of Loop 101 in Tempe due to lane restrictions.
Westbound I-10Detour: Exit onto eastbound US 60 before traveling north on Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 in order to access westbound I-10. Drivers can also use eastbound and westbound Loop 202 as alternate detour routes.
Motorists heading to the West Valley can bypass the closure by using west- and northbound Loop 202 and connecting with I-10 at 59th Avenue.
ADOT encourages travelers to download the project’s free mobile app, The Curve, to receive real-time traffic information and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.