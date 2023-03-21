Nearly two months after the bodies of two teen runaways were founded in a water retention basin in Mesa, the Medical Examiner’s Office last week ruled their deaths accidental.
Sitlalli Avelar, 17, and Kamryn Meyers, 15, both died as the result of “drowning in the setting of acute alcohol intoxication,” the medical examiner ruled, though Kamryn also showed signs of “recent marijuana use.”
Their bodies were found Jan. 21, several weeks after they ran away from a group foster home run by P.O.W.E.R House Youth Facility.
A lawyer for the group home owner said in a statement that company founders Glen and Felicia Mayberry and P.O.W.E.R House staff considered the two girls family and “are deeply saddened by this news” and “continue to pray for both Ms. Meyers and Ms. Avela that they may rest in peace.”
“Raising and caring for children is probably the most difficult and most rewarding experience a person can go through,” the statement said. “The loss of a child is another matter altogether, since nothing can bridge the void created by their loss.”
Glen Mayberry is the founder/CEO of P.O.W.E.R House Youth Facility Inc. for the past 12 years.
Mesa Police in a release said detectives are still following up leads and the case remains “active/open.”
“We welcome any information that could be useful in piecing together what the girls did in days prior to the discovery of their bodies,” Mesa PD said. “But right now, there is nothing to say foul play was a factor.”
On Jan. 7 at 12:30 p.m., Mesa Police initially contacted Holly Millanes, group home day staff, who reported the girls “had packed backpacks and left without permission,” according to a police report.
Two days later, a second Mesa PD officer contacted the group home and spoke with Robin Bryant, identified as program facility supervisor on P.O.W.E.R House’s website.
Bryant said Sitlalli was placed in the group home last Dec. 14 and Kamryn 12 days later.
Bryant said both teenagers had no probation officer.
Nor did either have a phone or any access to money, but there was some history of using illegal drugs and history of sex trafficking, the police report said. The report also said Kamryn had a history of being “destructive/violent with peers and staff.”
According to the police report, Shayne Esposito, a state case worker assigned to Kamryn, said Kamryn would eventually turn up somewhere in Phoenix when she was ready to come home, and would run away to her pimp in the past “somewhere in Phoenix.”
But Meyers refused to provide any details related to the pimp, according to the report.
On Jan. 11, after multiple calls to the state Department of Child Services case workers, a Mesa officer made contact with caseworker Marcia Garret about Sitlalli.
Garret said the girl had a sex trafficking history but was unsure for how long, and that she had a history of abusing multiple drugs and would run away to an address in Gilbert.
On Jan. 18, an officer spoke with an aunt, Rachel Coker, who said she had not heard from Sitlalli and suggested she would try to contact an older brother.
The brother later told another girl at the group home said Kamryn was still in the sex trafficking world and was possibly recruiting Sitlalli and there was talk about her going to Mexico.
The brother said he attempted to contact his sister on five different Instagram accounts and that he also spoke with a close friend of his sister, whom officers contacted via text.
That friend said Sitlalli had wanted to go to Phoenix because “she had old friends out there.”
The two teens were found Jan. 21 in the retention basin near 5834 E. Southern Avenue, less than a mile from the group home they had fled.
They were discovered as the Legislature began considering HB 2651, which directs DCS to take more action to locate missing, abducted or runaway children and provides for legislative oversight of those efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.