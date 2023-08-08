Mesa woman marks 100 with 8 of her 9 kids

Eleanor “Ellie” Ingstrum admits she likes to travel.
“I’ve been traveling all my life,” the Mesa woman said.
Besides several trips a year to Rochester, New York, where her two sisters and brother live and can’t travel, she’s “been in every state, France, Hawaii three times, Canada.
“I mean, I’ve really been a busy person.”
But on Aug. 2, the traveling was all done by her eight surviving children – she lost a son years ago.
They came to Mesa for a special occasion: Ellie’s 100th birthday.
“Oh my God, that was a big success,” she said. My kids, my grandkids, my great grand kids and my great great grandchildren.”
Not all 83 grand, greats and great-greats could make it – one was just born a week or two ago.
But that gathering was a somewhat more intimate prelude to a much bigger celebration that was scheduled to draw some 120 friends and relatives yesterday, Aug. 5.
Born Eleanor Mary Anderson on Aug. 2, 1923, Ellie wasn’t one to let raising nine kids wear her down: She drove a school bus for 15 years.
“The kids were grown and she just wanted to have a little independence, a little job,” explained her daughter Lynn Ingstrum, who at 78 is Ellie’s oldest child.
Ellie retired before she and her late husband, Richard Ingstrum, left Western New York State for Arizona in 1968.
“He was fully disabled in World War II,” said Ellie, “and we thought the weather here would be better than all the damp cloudy weather back there.”
Richard, a Marine who fought in the Battle of Guadalcanal in early 1943 and was wounded in combat months later that year, married his high school sweetheart in 1944. He worked as a postal clerk for 30 years.
He passed away in 1977 – “not quite 40 years,” Ellie said of the time their life together.
But Ellie still holds close to her heart the guy she met at Jefferson High School in New York State so many years ago.
Asked about her secret to her long and happy life, she replied with no hesitation:
“Having nine children and a great husband.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.