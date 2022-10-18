Betty Caruthers has all her teeth and most of her patience, except when scammers call.
And on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Mesa woman will also have bragging rights on a claim few people get to make: She will be 100 years old.
Caruthers will celebrate the milestone with her two children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Though not a Mesa native, Caruthers said she spent 23 years as an instructional aide at Mesa Junior High – a lifelong dream but one in a line of many jobs she’s held throughout her long life.
“I always wanted to be a teacher,” Caruthers said. “But there was never any money for it.”
Born on a small farm in Douglas County, Kansas, and the youngest of three children, Caruthers said she grew up in a log cabin that didn’t have electricity or running water.
Until 1940 when they got an ice box, Betty said her family used a cistern to refrigerate their food.
Caruthers was 4 when her mother Elfie Chanay died of pneumonia; her father Ben Kramer never remarried and raised the three children on his own.
Betty said she learned patience from her father.
“He had wonderful patience,” Betty said. “He was a good dad.”
But there was an incident where that patience wore thin.
Caruthers recalled that she and her sister Doris forgot to strain the milk – a task her dad always stressed – and instead went for a ride in a “stripped-down” Model-T Ford with their brother Richard.
When they returned, Caruthers said her dad was standing on the porch with a peach switch and proceeded to hit her and her sister a couple times on the leg to teach them a lesson.
“Well, I ran because I wasn’t dumb,” Caruthers said.
When she was in high school, her father hired Walter Caruthers, her brother’s best friend, to work on the family’s farm.
The pair stayed friends for 11 years – even when Walter joined the Navy, survived the attack on Pearl Harbor and deployed on a submarine to the South Pacific in World War II.
Betty said she graduated high school 1940 and began her working. She wore many hats throughout her young life, including a beauty operator before and after the war, a chauffeur for a defense company during the war, an accountant, and a bookkeeper.
Betty said she and Walter started dating in 1944 when he was on leave and they got married after the war on Oct. 6, 1945.
The newlywed couple spent some time apart when Walter had to move to Vallejo, California, but eventually Betty joined him.
“That was the only time in my life I’ve ever felt sorry for myself because I was a newly married person,” Betty said. “I wanted to go to California to be with Walter and I couldn’t.”
In 1959, Betty said they adopted a 7-day-old baby boy they named Russell and moved to Shawnee, Kansas.
Four years later, Betty said Walter had decided he had enough of the cold Kansas winters after working on a roof in below-zero weather.
Betty said he walked in the house and asked her if she wanted to go to Arizona.
“I said ‘when?’ he said, ‘tomorrow,’” Betty said. “And I said, ‘Oh, I can’t go tomorrow, but I can go the next day.’”
The family sold their home in Shawnee, Kansas, and moved to Phoenix’s Maryvale section with their son Rusty and Betty’s dad.
Betty said Walter worked as a carpenter and they rented a one-bedroom apartment for less than $100 a month in Maryvale.
After some months the family moved to a new house and faced a decision: buy that rental in Maryvale or move.
Betty said they decided to move to Mesa and found a house from another family for $15,500 near Gilbert and Broadway roads.
A few months later, Betty and Walter adopted a 6-month-old girl, their daughter Kelly, and nearly 60 years later, Betty Caruthers still lives in the same home.
Though she never thought about the changes and growth that took place over the years while making a living and raising a family, Betty said she misses some of the agrarian life in Mesa, given she’s still a “farm girl” at heart.
“I never thought much about it,” Betty said. “You just go with flow, I guess; I hated to see a lot of the change.”
Through it all, Betty said she credits her health to three key factors: eating her vegetables, caring for her teeth, and avoiding the doctor “like the plague.”
But her sharp-as-a-tack persona comes from keeping her mind sharp through puzzles and board games.
That’s something Betty said kids today should do more of instead of spending time in front of screens.
One piece of advice Betty would give the world, it’s for everyone to exercise patience more.
“I think the world is losing their patience,” Caruthers said. “I think impatience is so bad for everyone.”
Betty said her one role model growing up was her dad because he always made time for her and her kids.
“If I needed help doing something, he was never ever too busy,” Betty said. “He would stop what he was doing and help.”
That relationship seems to have given her the optimistic, go-with-the-flow demeanor she’s had her entire life.
“I was always a happy person,” Betty said. “I just kind of went with the flow.”
In raising a family, Betty said people should go to church and spend more “fun time, not discipline time” with their children.
“Don’t forget to teach them to work,” Betty said. “You’ve got to learn that [life] isn’t a free meal.”
