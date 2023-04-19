South Korean electronics maker LG Solution made waves last month when it announced plans to build a $5.6 billion lithium battery factory in Queen Creek at Ironwood and Germann roads.
The news represented a major expansion of a previously announced project – quadrupling the company’s initially announced investment in an operation to make cylindrical batteries for electric vehicles as well as batteries for utility-scale energy storage.
Even though the project is outside Mesa city limits, it stands to gain financially from the project because the city will supply LG with natural gas.
And “their gas demands are very high,” Energy Resources Program Manager Tony Cadorin told Mesa City Council at a recent study session.
The city bought the Magma Gas Company and its service area in 1980. The territory covers 235 square miles in Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, and Pinal County.
It is not connected to Mesa’s gas utility within city limits, but they are both operated by the city.
At the time, Magma had a total 216 gas meters, including 183 residential customers, according to Cadorin.
The city uses Magma as a revenue-generating enterprise, and also sees its status as an energy utility to drive regional economic development.
While growth was slow for the first two decades of Mesa’s ownership of Magma, growth has sped up recently, and the LG battery plant will take Mesa’s gas delivery to a whole new level.
Mesa energy officials are in active discussions with LG to learn more about the plant’s future needs.
Cadorin said the early estimates it has received from the company indicate the plant will use more natural gas than all of Mesa current 75,000 gas customers, residential and commercial, combined.
Cadorin told council members the city currently delivers 38 million therms per year to its residential and commercial customers, and LG has ballparked that it may need 57 million therms per year.
There’s some irony in the fact that the plant will use so much fossil fuel in order to produce batteries to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.
According to a data conversion tool from the EPA, 50 million therms of natural gas release CO2 in the atmosphere equivalent to 58,870 gas-powered cars driven for a year.
Scott Bouchie, director of Mesa’s Environmental and Sustainability Department, said that city officials are excited about the LG plant because it represents the onshoring of manufacturing and the blossoming of the local green energy economy.
But he also acknowledged the direct financial benefit of the plant for city coffers.
“From our standpoint it is a gas customer,” Bouchie said. “They’re gonna have gas that goes through a pipe and through a meter that we’ll bill them for, but I think the real excitement does come from the economic development side.”
Mesa officials currently are in the planning stages to extend a gas pipeline out to LG’s property, a project included in the city’s capital improvement program.
The city has been discussing this pipeline extension since last year, but the recent announcement expands the scale.
Cadorin pointed out that LG’s current plans will only take up half of the site, and there are large parcels between LG’s land and Mesa’s existing Magma system lines – meaning there’s room for considerable growth.
“When we’re planning infrastructure down there, we’re really trying to look at the long term in terms of both capacity and cost recovery,” he said. “It’s a very serious project for us.”
Mayor John Giles added a reflection on the news of Mesa’s potentially vast expansion in gas business.
“Congratulations to Queen Creek and congratulations to Mesa,” he said.
