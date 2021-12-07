“What do we want? We want justice!”
The voices of the Mesa Garden residents rose in competition with the sounds of the Metro light rail and rush-hour traffic last week as they chanted in front of Mesa City Plaza.
They were protesting the 90-day eviction notice they had received from the owner of Mesa Gardens RV Park, 1024 W. Main St., telling them to find new homes to make room for redevelopment.
The community is a part of the Central Business District that was designated in 2020 as “blighted,” making properties eligible for tax incentives designed to spur redevelopment.
According to a state law, the property owner is required to give tenants 180 days’ notice when the eviction is due to a planned change of use for the property, the residents contended.
“It’s hard to find housing right now,” said Erma, a 6-year resident at Mesa Gardens. “I think 180 days would be better, especially given the holidays and everything.”
The landlord is also required to inform all tenants in writing about the mobile home relocation fund established by another state law and Jesus Macias, a 27-year resident said that hasn’t happened.
“We don’t think it’s justice, what’s happening. We have 90 days before they demolish our homes, and they’re not offering anything right now [to help us move].”
The residents – many of whom, like Macias, have lived at Mesa Gardens for decades – alleged the property owner assumed that the mostly Hispanic tenants would not know their rights and acted on that belief by issuing the shorter notice to facilitate a quick sale of the property.
The trailer park lies along the route of the light rail, where the city hopes to attract boutiques and high-end small businesses.
“All along the route of the light rail, we see this happening,” asserted Sylvia Herrera, a member of the Barrio Defense Committee – which is helping residents to organize and fight for their rights. “There were six trailer parks on this side of Main affected by the redevelopment: that’s hundreds of people.
“And there will be more along the future route of the light rail. They’re forcing low-income residents out of the city because of the lack of affordable housing. There is no comparable housing for what they’re paying.”
“What’s happening today is not new,” added Salvador Reza, also of the Barrio Defense Committee. “Development is coming. Speculators come in, the city caters to them, and then what happens? The residents are displaced. And there’s no affordable housing. What happens to them? [City officials] don’t care. I think that has to change.”
In 2018, homeowners at the Mesa Royale mobile home park at Main Street and Date were given 90 days’ notice in a similar situation.
Chicanos por la Casa (CPLC) stepped in to help at that time, purchasing the 70-year-old mobile home park for $2.4 million and replacing it with garden condominiums.
The organization, which provides bilingual and bi-cultural services in health and human services, housing, education and economic development, worked with residents to either transition them into the new condominiums or find them a new place to live. Some of those residents relocated to Mesa Gardens, where they are now reliving the nightmare.
“The Mesa Gardens residents were not given a proper notification, and there’s several violations in terms of their rights as mobile homeowners,” continued Herrera. “We’re here today to support the residents of Mesa Gardens, and we’re asking the City of Mesa to get involved on this issue. This is an issue of affordable housing that’s being lost – people over profit.”
Resident Cristina Flores-Prado added, “We’re humble people. We don’t have the benefits of money. I don’t know what’s going on. We’re just struggling for our homes.”
In an emailed statement, city spokeswoman Ana Pereira, Mesa said, “We understand the residents of Mesa Gardens are going through a challenging situation. Mesa Gardens is privately owned. The residents’ issues are governed by any agreements they have with the property owner and Arizona state statutes that set standards in these situations.
“The City of Mesa does not get involved in private party contractual and statutory landlord and tenant rights issues. We encourage residents facing housing instability to visit our website mesaaz.gov/housing for a list of resources available.”
The owner of Mesa Gardens could not be reached for comment.
