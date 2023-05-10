Visit Mesa has partnered with an online marketplace to pitch the city as the nation’s most accessible for tourists with disabilities.
Wheel The World is a free online marketplace that recommends accommodations and activities through a personalized profile and matches users with hotels and attractions compatible with their disability needs.
Alison Brooks, vice president of destination experience and advocacy at Visit Mesa, said the organization approached Wheel the World about a partnership.
“Wheel the World’s platform will help visitors plan their travel to Mesa with confidence, which ultimately creates a better, less-stressful experience,” Brooks said.
The program allows visitors to book hotels and tours and provides accessibility information about those places in advance to ensure that their accessibility.
For example, the site shows hotel passageways that accommodate wheelchairs.
“Our unique collaboration is focused on providing everyone with the opportunity to visit the wonders of Mesa in the easiest way possible,” Navarro said.
The free service is one of Visit Mesa’s initiatives aimed at touting the city as welcoming to all visitors.
The city-funded agency helped establish the Mesa Regional Foundation for Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion to enhance and implement the city’s image as an inclusive community.
Since Mesa’s designation as an Autism Certified City in 2019, additional programs supported by Visit Mesa include Aira, a guided visual interpretation service.
The programs benefit more than just tourists with disabilities.
Residents can also take advantage of the programs like the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, which uses a bright green lanyard with yellow sunflowers to signify to participating locations that the person wearing it has a hidden disability and that employees should “grant a little extra patience or kindness or help.”
“It’s to make the visitor experience better,” Brooks said. “But all of our residents are able to enjoy and benefit from all of the things that we’re doing as well.”
Wheel the World was started by Alvaro Silberstein, who was paralyzed in a car accident in his native Chile and has become an advocate for people with disabilities.
He co-founded Wheel the World in 2018 along with his friend Camilo Navarro to “empower millions of seniors and people with disabilities to find and book accessible places to stay, things to do, and multi-day trips worldwide for people to explore the world without limits.”
Silberstein is the first person to complete the rugged Patagonia W trek by wheelchair through the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile in 2016.
Wheel the World has helped hundreds of travelers find accessible travel experiences in over 170 tourist destinations around the world..
“Wheel The World is here not to judge the accessibility – just to recommend how they can improve and display that information to the users for our systems to recommend whether or not that’s a good fit,” Navarro said.
With a background in management consulting for Latin American companies, Silberstein works closely with hospitality businesses and destination offices.
Silberstein received his undergraduate degree in information technology engineering from Universidad Catolica de Chile and has an MBA from Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley.
As an advisor to the Chilean government in developing the national strategy for the social inclusion of people with disabilities in Chile, Silberstein has worked to make accessibility for millions around the world.
“The world is not going to become accessible by a single effort of some specific organization,” Navarro said. “This requires a lot of collaboration.”
