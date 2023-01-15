In 1996, Mesa residents voted to establish a citywide holiday recognizing the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Today, the city and the Mesa-East Valley MLK Committee continue to celebrate the civil rights icon as it marks marks the 25th anniversary of the parade.
The parade and city’s celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 16. The parade starts at the intersection of MLK Jr. Way and North Center Street. It will travel south down Center Street, turn east on East First Street and end at North Hibbert.
Following the parade, the MLK Community Festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Plaza at Mesa City Center located at 56 E. Main St. with food, vendors, entertainment and a Kids Unity Corner with activities and crafts. The Arizona Museum of Natural History and the i.d.e.a Museum will offer half-priced admission.
Keisha McKinnor, president of the Mesa-East Valley MLK Committee, has been involved with it since 2018 and said this year’s theme is “What Are You Doing For Others?”
She said celebrations like this help reaffirm the King’s tenets of caring for others and trying to advance social reforms reflecting peace, love and justice.
McKinnor said it’s important to recognize the work the founding committee accomplished in getting the holiday approved.
“It’s a huge significance to celebrate how far Mesa has come and the diversity that Mesa really exudes right now,” she said. “It’s really important for them, and it’s important for us to recognize that and to celebrate that.”
The city will also hold a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Monday to dedicate “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street” at the Mesa Arts Center.
The honorary street signs will be placed along a mile-and-a-half section of Center Street between Brown Road and First Avenue to honor Mesa’s historic Washington-Escobedo Heritage Neighborhood, which had its roots during a time of segregation in the early 20th century.
In October 2022, the City unveiled Calle Cesar Chavez Street signs along a mile segment of Broadway Road between Mesa and Stapley drives to honor the Mexican-American civil rights icon and Mesa’s Hispanic population.
McKinnor moved to Mesa 22 years ago from her hometown of Chicago and said the more she became involved with the city and the committee, the more she wanted to learn its history, especially that of the Washington-Escobedo Heritage Neighborhood.
“I always want to know the why behind things, and knowing our neighborhood, knowing the history of the committee and getting the holiday passed, and all of that,” McKinnor said. “That’s all the whys of why we will continue to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.”
McKinnor said it’s still important to recognize the history and understand the historical significance of why it took so long for Arizona, and especially Mesa, to approve this holiday.
One of those that made the holiday possible in Mesa was John Goodie, who moved to Mesa from LA in 1986 for a job with McDonnell Douglas, now a part of Boeing Co.
Retired in 2015, Goodie remembers going down to the Phoenix MLK celebration in 1987 and that eventually led to a group of people he worked with to plan and host a celebration in the East Valley.
With approximately 30 people at a home in Chandler, their celebration started small and grew year after year.
With the help of the City of Mesa, it eventually grew into a large diverse event at the Mesa Convention Center with people from all walks of life and backgrounds.
The celebration soon became a Unity March along the side streets of Main Street in downtown Mesa until January 1997, when the city adopted the holiday and the parade started.
“I believe that was the awakening of a sleeping giant of folks of non-color to realize exactly what was going on in the community,” Goodie said. “And so basically, that was what the vehicle that kind of got out of the barn to start talking about inclusion.”
Goodie said the celebration has slowed down in recent years, noting there is longer hosting an MLK Unity Breakfast or dinner that brought out academics, dignitaries and politicians.
He said the last seven years have seen a decline in events primarily due to lack of sponsor funds.
“Kind of a catch 22, in order to host things for fundraising, you got to have money to do it,” Goodie said.
Goodie said he still hears from people who remember watching him on horseback in the parade.
Though he’d like to see people get that “kumbaya feeling” and practice the principles of King more than one day a year, Goodie said this holiday remains more important than ever today.
“If we don’t have these yearly celebrations and events, things get kind of put on the backburner,” Goodie said. “And they have in the last 10 years because of the lackluster of this holiday, not only here in Mesa, but across America.”
