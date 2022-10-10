The Mesa City Council will consider adopting new short-term rental rules Oct. 17 that would require rental owners to obtain a $250 license, submit local emergency contact information and notify neighbors when a property will be used as a short-term rental, among other new stipulations.
The proposed rules align with a state law passed in the last legislative session granting cities more power to oversee short-term rentals. And they are similar to those recently adopted by Scottsdale City Council.
After preempting the authority of cities to regulate vacation rentals in 2016, the state Legislature has been slowly meting out powers back to local governments, following lobbying by cities and other stakeholders – balanced by lobbying from vacation rental platforms like Airbnb and local owners.
The state’s latest short-term rental law may be the most meaningful so far, giving cities for the first time since 2016 the power to license short-term rentals and suspend licenses for certain types of violations and repeat offenders.
Mesa intends to use its new powers, and council members generally supported the proposed short-term rental ordinance, which would go into effect Feb. 1, 2023.
Council members Kevin Thompson and Mark Freeman told staff they wouldn’t mind seeing higher fines than those currently proposed, which are $500 for a first violation, $1,000 for a second and $2,000 for a third.
“I wish the penalties were a little stiffer because people are making a mint off of these things,” Thompson said. “Your $500 for somebody misbehaving is a drop in the bucket because that’s basically like not even one-night rental.”
State law sets a maximum fine for a third violation at $3,500. A Mesa city official told council members the city’s proposed fine schedule is in the middle of the pack compared to what other cities are implementing.
The new requirements would apply to all short-term rentals, whether all or part of a residence is rented out.
“I’m glad the Legislature is putting some power back into the cities to manage these because it has been an issue in District 6,” Thompson told city staff and council members.
“I had a person send me a video from a party house that was across the street from his where there was a motorcycle gang showed up. There was like 12 Harleys parked in the driveway, the garage door went up, the keg came out, the stereo came on, and they literally were partying in the front yard and in the garage,” he said.
The proposed new rules have a provision that could help address incidents like these: Owners must have an emergency contact who can respond to a residence within an hour if requested by law enforcement.
This is tougher than previous state law, which empowered cities to collect emergency contact information but without the time requirement.
Vacation rental data provided to the Tribune by data service AirDNA shows 1,334 short-term rentals in Mesa.
City staff estimated 2,000 to 3,000 short-term rentals in the Mesa, but they said the number is difficult to assess because rental platforms like Airbnb and VRBO are not required to disclose information on individual renters – even though they remit taxes for the rentals to the city. According to AirDNA, Mesa’s short-term rentals are spread all over the city, but some ZIP codes have significantly higher numbers than others, especially in far west and northeast Mesa.
Councilman Francisco Heredia, who represents parts of the city with higher concentrations of rentals, approved of the updated city code on vacation rentals.
“Some of these are investor homes that are just being rented out continuously, and there’s no ability to reach whoever owns that property, and so I think this is an opportunity for us to at least have some rules, some guidelines,” he said.
If Council adopts the ordinance with the licensing requirement, Mesa could only deny a short-term rental license for narrow reasons outlined by state law: Failure to provide application information, having a suspended license for the property, providing false information, or if the owner or designee is a convicted sex offender or convicted of certain felonies in the last five years.
If a licensee racks up three violations within a 12-month period, the city can suspend the license for 12 months.
The city can issue a suspension immediately for certain serious offenses committed by the owner, including: a felony offense at or in the vicinity of the rental, serious physical injury or wrongful death at or related to the rental and knowingly renting the unit in violation of the prohibited uses.
Short-term rental owners will also be required to notify neighbors living within 200 feet of the rental that the unit is being used as a vacation rental.
“You know, I just wouldn’t want to live around a short-term rental,” Freeman said, adding that so far it has not been a major problem in District 1.
But Freeman mentioned that might be changing.
“I was speaking with a zoning attorney. There’s a developer who wants to build about 26 vacation rental homes and VRBO homes in my district. So that is coming, potentially,” Freeman said.
He's describing a plan to build short-term rentals together in one place so there's less disturbance to neighbors.
Visit Mesa President and CEO Marc Garcia told the Economic Development Advisory Board in August that he was approached by a California developer interested in buying 144 homes in southeast Mesa to use as short-term rentals.
A city attorney told council members this month that the city does not have the power to prevent residential properties from being used as vacation rentals.
