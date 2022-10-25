More than 1,200 students from across the country applied, and one Mesa teen earned her ticket to continue her education with a $10,000 Carl’s Jr. Scholarship.
Autumn Fairbanks, 19, now attends Arizona State University in the hopes of one day becoming a special education teacher.
Thanks to the Carl N. and Margaret Karcher Founder’s Scholarship from Carl’s Jr., some of the burden of paying for college will get taken off Fairbank’s plate.
“This money is definitely going to help me to get through my college experience,” Fairbanks said.
Fairbanks credits her mom Kristie with helping her find the Carl’s Jr. Scholarship – the largest dollar amount she’s received so far – along with some of the other awards.
The Skyline High School grad said she currently plans to graduate with her bachelors and become a special education teacher “somewhere in Arizona.”
“The school system that I was raised in just did so much for me,” Fairbanks said. “And I feel like I kind of have a responsibility to give back to it.”
One of educators who inspired was her 11th grade pre-calculus teacher Jesse Ruiz.
Fairbanks said Ruiz inspired to become a teacher and help kids find their own passion in learning.
“Math was not always my favorite subject in school,” Fairbanks said. “But he was able to help me a lot to actually be passionate about it.”
Though still a freshman, Fairbanks said her college “has been a very positive experience so far” and enjoys the independence of living on campus – which isn’t far from her home.
“The vibe of living on my own and being part of the ASU community is super great,” Fairbanks said.
Although a full class schedule and homework carries its own stress, Fairbanks said this scholarship has reduced a lot of worry for her.
The reality of being one of nine students to win this scholarship still hasn’t dawned on her, but Fairbanks said she’s just happy to have her hard work has reaped some benefits.
“It’s kind of crazy to think about honestly,” Fairbanks said. “I am glad to know that a lot of the work I’ve put in is starting to pay off through being able to get scholarships.”
Fairbanks said she recommends any student just apply for as many scholarship as possible because they’ll be surprised which ones they qualify and which ones they get.
“You never know if you don’t try,” Fairbanks said. “You never know how much you can earn unless you start putting in that effort.”
According to ASU, first-year resident tuition and fees cost more than $12,000 per year.
But along with other financial aid, work-study and on-campus employment, the average student pays $2,200 per year.
Fairbanks said her family, especially her mom, was happy for her.
“She’s just been very instrumental in my entire academic experience and entire academic journey,” Fairbanks said. “So her hard work has been also been paying off through me getting these scholarships.”
Fairbanks said she comes from a family of Sun Devils with her mom graduating with a journalism degree and her two brothers majoring in kinesiology. One became a physician’s assistant and the other is studying physical therapy.
Though she’s a long way from graduating in 2026, Fairbanks said the reduced stress she’s achieved through her Carl’s Jr. win gave her the will power to do well on a recent presentation.
Although the presentation covered a “very confusing” topic, Fairbanks said it went well and gave her the confidence boost she needed to continue her college journey.
“The fact that the presentation actually went pretty well I was just like ‘wow, I can do this college thing,” Fairbanks said. “I can make it here.”
