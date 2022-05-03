Hold on to that boogie board: The new surf lagoon at the Cannon Beach development in Mesa won’t open this month as promised, the victim of supply-chain disruptions.
“There have been delays to open Cannon Beach due to supply chain issues,” said Cannon Beach developer Joseph Cottle. “We are currently testing waves. Once that testing is done, then we will be able to complete the whole lagoon.”
Cottle said that he hopes for the lagoon to open by the end of the summer.
Located on Power and Warner Roads, Cannon Beach is a 37-acre mixed-use development with plans for restaurants, shops, hotels, community spaces and more. At the center of it will bet the 2-acre surf lagoon.
The new lagoon will be the first surf park to open in Arizona and will also be the first surf park to feature both a large traveling wave and a stationary rapid surf wave in one park.
While plans are being delayed, residents of Mesa said that they are still looking forward to the lagoon opening up.
“I miss the ocean almost every day,” said Samantha Rozman. “I am really looking forward to the opening because now I don’t have to travel to California every time I want to go surfing.”
The idea originated from Matt Gunn, who teamed up with Cole Cannon to create a “one-of-a-kind surf lagoon.”
“He has been dreaming about building a surf lagoon for many years,” said Joseph Cottle. “They have designed a system that’s one of a kind, that’s never been built anywhere else.”
The surf park development received unanimous approval from the Mesa City Council.
“It’s a pretty cool idea, to bring a surf lagoon to a desert,” said Thompson. “I think what Cole Cannon is trying to accomplish is really exciting.”
Thompson said that this project will benefit both the city and its residents.
“Not only will the resident be able to enjoy a world-class surf lagoon as well as the amenities that go with it, but the city will also be able to receive the revenue from it,” said Thompson.
Cottle said that there will be an admission fee to enter the beach as well as an additional hourly fee to surf. There will also be memberships available.
A price for admission has not been decided yet.
“It will generate sales tax for the city. There are also things that they’re looking to do in conjunction with. For example, they want to put in a hotel that will generate a bed tax. They also want to bring in restaurants,” said Thompson.
The lagoon will also be able to host worldwide surf competitions.
The size and intensity of the waves can change from beginners to experienced so that everyone is able to participate.
There will also be surf lessons available.
“I just hope it opens before the summer ends,” said Rozman.
