Mesa staff bypasses council on $2.6M land buy

Mesa city staff bypassed City Council to but 9 acres of vacant land at 1340 E. University Drive from the federal government for $2.6 million.
The April purchase advances the city Energy Department’s plan for a large natural-gas-fired power plan because the parcel is next to an electrical substation near the northeast corner of University and Stapley drives.
The city wants to reduce costs by generating its own electricity at peak periods when power is most expensive.
It said other options for the parcel, like battery storage, are still being studied, too.
According to the City Charter, purchases of goods exceeding $100,000 must go before the council.
It routinely signs off on contracts and purchases for everything from water treatment chemical contracts to new stage curtains for the Mesa Arts Center.
But Mesa City Attorney Jim Smith said the charter’s dollar threshold for council approval does not apply to land purchases.
“In Mesa, sales of real (estate) property go to council but purchases are not required to go to council; however, management has traditionally taken large purchases to council at a study session, regular meeting or council committee, so council is informed,” Smith said in an email.
“Bear in mind that there are many small purchases of land that the City does on a regular basis, similar to other municipalities, such as the acquisition of slivers of land or easements for road or utility projects,” he added.
In May of 2022, Council approved $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy the building at 111 Main St. to serve as a downtown restaurant incubator. Earlier this month the council voted to approve the purchase of the downtown parking garage for $8 million.
The 9 acres front University Drive and are not far from residential neighborhoods and Mesa Public Schools facilities.
An eventual proposal for a large natural gas-burning power plant or battery storage facility on the site could generate controversy in the future.
The Mesa Energy Department’s plan to develop in-house power generation appears to have significant support on council.
Asked why the land purchase didn’t go before council, Energy Resources Program Manager Tony Cadorin said in an email:
“Mesa did not bring this purchase before council due to the requirements of the purchase process through the federal government and because council approval isn’t required for city purchases of property.”
“That said,” he added, “city management was involved throughout the process and tentative plans for the site were presented to council shortly after the purchase was finalized.”
Mesa’s Real Estate Services department provided the Tribune with a detailed timeline of the University Drive property acquisition.
Mesa only had 30 days to submit a letter of interest for the land after the General Services Administration sent a memo in 2021 notifying the city that the 9 acres were deemed surplus and were for sale.
But several windows of opportunity to put the transfer into council’s pipeline appear to have been available.
For example, after the city accepted the government’s offered price in 2022, there was a due diligence period of several months that included an environmental assessment.
The Tribune asked the mayor and all council members how they felt about being bypassed by the administration on the University Drive purchase.
Councilman Mark Freeman said he and former member Kevin Thompson, had been prodding the city for years to look into acquiring land for power generation and that he didn’t have an issue with the process.
“I’m OK skipping the council over it,” Freeman said. “Federal guidelines were followed. … I’m glad that they found a willing customer to sell it and create this microgrid in this area. It’s an important piece of (power) generation.”
Freeman, who also serves on the Salt River Project Association Council, said he’s interested in diversifying Mesa’s electrical portfolio, noting that natural gas plants can be powered within 10 minutes when necessary.
“I know at the end of the day, the council would have approved purchase of that land,” he said.
Mayor John Giles said he was kept in the loop on the land deal.
“I discussed this purchase with City Manager Chris Brady after city staff and city management identified this as a good opportunity for the expansion of Mesa’s energy resources,” he said in an email.
“I appreciate that staff kept me informed of the process. There’s a lot of potential for this site and Mesa will continue to explore the next steps.”
