After the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers last May, there were calls across the country to create secure, single-point access at all schools.
At the time, Mesa Public Schools already had 28 campuses remodeled to include front entries with a secure lobby and bullet-resistant windows requiring visitors to be buzzed in to access the building – the gold standard.
The district has long-term plans to remodel all its schools to the secure lobby system, but that will take time, and in the wake of the tragedy, schools wanted something more in the meantime.
MPS School Safety and Security Director Allen Moore turned to technology in that moment, as he has before to address complex school safety challenges over the years. He decided to install video conference phone systems at the entrances to schools awaiting the more comprehensive remodel.
Moore said the devices have a camera, speakers and screen that are integrated with the school computer system – “kinda like a fancy Zoom,” he said.
“When the doorbell rings, (staff) can look and see who’s there and then have a conversation with them – vet them,” Moore said. “If they’re friendly, they can push a button right from their computer. It unlocks the door and allows them to come in. As soon as the door shuts, it locks again.”
By October break, the district had installed the video conference phones at about 40 schools. Moore said the district has another 20 or so video conference systems on order to cover the remaining schools without front lobbies.
Over the summer, workers will remodel eight more schools to have the secure front lobbies.
Moore noted that all MPS schools keep their front doors locked; it’s just less convenient for staff to vet visitors without the technology or the lobby.
“We’ve gotten great community response from those secure front entries so far,” Associate Superintendent Holly Williams said.
She said the district strives to make schools “safe and secure, but also welcoming,” and she thinks the current front entry safety measures are striking the right balance.
Moore, who served for 25 years in the Mesa Police Department, has overseen many high-tech upgrades to the district’s security systems since joining MPS in 2008.
One new piece of tech the security chief implemented in August is a phone app that allows any staff member at a school to put their facility into lockdown with the press of a button if they see a threat.
In his office, Moore held up his phone with the app open.
If he or a staff member at a school presses a button on the screen to initiate a lockdown, “it’ll automatically activate the intercom, and it will say ‘we’re in lockdown,’ (give) lockdown protocols.”
“There’s blue strobes that start flashing in areas where it’s hard to hear the intercom. Any electronic locks automatically lock. A chat room is formed between myself, superintendency and the school administration and security and the resource officer,” he said.
Moore said the district encourages staff members to download the app, and tells them to err on the side of caution when using it.
“What I always tell people is, I’d rather go to 100 false alarms than one real incident,” he said. “I do not want an employee to sit there and wonder or stress out about whether or not they should go on lockdown.”
Moore has also led the district in expanding video surveillance at district buildings, and smart technology is making schools’ cameras more powerful.
There are now 2,400 video cameras installed throughout the district.
“Video surveillance and technology is the trend, and that’s the way to do it,” Moore said. “You can patrol a lot more effectively electronically than you can put in bodies on the ground and walk around. And whenever there’s an incident, my dispatcher … he pulls up all the cameras, and then he can direct the officers right in there.”
Mesa PD works closely with school security and the department has direct access to the school’s cameras.
“When I first started here in 2008, they were just starting to put cameras in the high schools, and they were putting like 10. That’s not very much,” Moore said. “We have like 140 to 160 cameras at our high schools now.”
Technology helps the district effectively monitor all those thousands of cameras.
Just a few years ago, a security team member had to just scroll through all the camera feeds hoping to catch suspicious activity.
Now algorithms automatically analyze the footage and sort and highlight the feeds based on the amount or type of activity happening.
Mesa’s video analytics vendor also gives the district video search capability.
“We can actually put in, ‘search for a red shirt,’ and it’ll show us all the cameras that have somebody with a red shirt,” Moore said. “Or a car, there’s a ‘yellow car,’ …, and then we’ll find the yellow car, and then we can track it. It’s pretty cool.”
Moore has an old school police background and remembers clearly how things were done back when phone calls and pencil notes were primary tools, but he has embraced new technology over the past 15 years and believes the school system is safer and more cost effective for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.