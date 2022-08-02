Increasing teacher salaries and improving job satisfaction top the list of must-dos for the Mesa Public Schools Governing Board now that it has an extra $32.6 million in unexpected state aid for the upcoming academic year.
The board started the public process of doing that at its July 26 meeting.
“As I looked at this I thought ‘well, we only have $30 million dollars,” chuckled school board member Dr. Joe O’Reilly. “And then I thought I have never said that in my life … we only have $30 million. So, that’s a new experience.”
Realizing that it is an unprecedented “problem” to have, the board will now take on the delicate task of whittling down its priorities and hope to arrive at a consensus on how much money should be appropriated to each area of its spending plan and figure out how those dollars ultimately benefit Mesa’s 55,000 students in the classroom.
Currently, only 35% of those students are achieving at grade level standards academically, and only 75% are graduating, historic lows for the state’s largest school district.
“We talk about literacy being currency,” said board member Laura Ellingson, “and that’s not enough. We used to be a leader and now we’re below state average. I feel so heavy with it because these kiddos … It’s their lives.”
Mesa was budgeting for an increase of $88 per student. Instead, the state legislature’s additional K-12 appropriation brought that increase to $384 per student, pushing the district’s budget to more than half a billion dollars for the first time in Mesa’s history.
The board’s hour-long discussion on managing that surplus boiled down to 4 C’s: Compensation, compression, competitiveness and commitment.
Right now, the starting salary for a teacher in Mesa is $50,000. The board discussed an increase either in percentage form or a base salary increase to attract more teachers and remain competitive in the field, but have not decided on an amount.
That figure will have an impact on compression, or what happens when new teachers are being hired for close to the same amount that existing teachers are getting paid.
Dobson High teacher and Mesa Education Association president Kelly Berg told the board: “I have had multiple folks reach out to me to say ‘it’s great that our beginning teachers are getting $50,000 but I’ve been teaching here for a while and I’m barely going to be making more than a beginning teacher.’ So, there has been some compression that has been happening.”
Berg also wants the board to prioritize compensating loyal employees, such as long-term teachers who have weathered a frozen pay scale. “For those who are still sticking it out with Mesa public schools,” she said, “that is something I would like to bring to the forefront.”
Discussion also centered on making a greater commitment to substitute teachers and other hourly workers like support staff and teachers’ aides.
O’Reilly suggested perhaps having a stable of on-call substitutes on full time contract, ready to work on a moment’s notice.
“These are people who work for us all year long. They are committed to us,” O’Reilly said. “We are committed to them. We put them on a contract saying ‘we want you all year long. We will put you in classrooms. We have a need for you.”
Those substitutes, while not necessarily classroom certified, may be hiding in plain sight.
“I think one of the untapped labor pools is parents,” member Marcie Hutchinson said. One parent she talked to recently told her ‘I know the teachers, I know the kids. I can substitute.’
“I just want to make sure that we are hitting some of the resources in the labor pool that we haven’t been thinking about. More money was of course mentioned.”
And mentioned again and again.
“I would love to see $15 an hour,” said board member Laura Ellingson. “If they can pay that at In-N-Out, we should at least be competitive with In-N-Out.
“I want to be the district that pays the highest coming in. These are all really high expectations considering that we still have 150 unfilled teacher positions. We can dream,” she said.
