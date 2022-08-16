District 5 Councilwoman-elect Alicia Goforth says sun and warmth attracted her family to Mesa in 2007, but it’s the people that have kept her, her husband and three kids in the community.
And the schools.
And the views and the outdoor lifestyle.
When the avid hiker and paddle boarder says “it doesn’t get any better than this” of Mesa’s outdoor opportunities, it’s a powerful statement; Goforth is an Air Force kid from Missouri who spent time in Florida and Hawaii as a child and has lived in Australia, New Zealand and Italy as an adult.
In an interview just before the Aug. 2 primary, in which the candidate ran uncontested, the Las Sendas resident talked about Mesa and her vision for its future.
As a council member, the self-described “voracious reader” with an active lifestyle aims to protect Mesa’s good qualities with “incremental growth.”
Goforth wants to ensure that residents “get to say how their city grows and changes” without being a “total stopgap to growth and change.”
Some growth and change is necessary, she said, to preserve what people love about their neighborhoods.
Goforth took nearly all the votes cast for the uncontested council seat, and some time after city council reconvenes Aug. 22, it will officially declare her the winner of the race. She will be seated in January.
‘Listening Campaign’
Goforth frames her decision to run for city council as “the next step” in her long career of volunteer work.
Mesa’s council members are compensated about $41,000 per year, but many current council members describe it as a full-time job.
“I enjoy having a voice and being a voice and working hard for the public good. That’s why I volunteer,” she said.
Goforth is an experienced corporate attorney, but when she moved to Mesa, she decided to take a break from law and focus on volunteering and raising her kids.
Locally, she’s served on the Mesa Public Schools Parent Council and the board of directors of the Las Sendas Community Association, as vice president and secretary.
Linda Barton, who worked with her on the Las Sendas board, said Goforth was an impressive colleague.
Goforth chaired the board’s community-wide planning committee, and spearheaded an effort to renovate the Las Sendas community center and redesign three of the community’s four parks.
“Alicia recognized early on that we had an asset that we weren’t taking advantage of,” and she created a survey and focus groups to find out what residents wanted for the community center.
“Alicia is very smart,” Barton said. “She really knows and understands the issues, and when she doesn’t, she takes the time to learn. She’s just a really easy person to work with as well.”
On the Las Sendas board, Goforth helped create the committee to study the issue of short-term rentals in Las Sendas, though she left the board before its vote to amend the HOA rules to prohibit rentals less than 31 days, which passed last spring.
Last year Goforth was exploring other ways to get involved in the community, and discovered that city council “was kind of where the need was,” she said.
It was a brave step.
Current District 5 council member David Luna, who is termed out, said that “campaigning is a very difficult thing.”
Luna said he met with Goforth before the start of election season and quizzed her on various issues.
“I was immediately pleased with her responses and her vision for the future,” he said.
Six candidates pulled candidates packets from the city and three filed paperwork for Luna’s seat, but only Goforth submitted the required signatures to qualify for the ballot.
When she found out she would be the only candidate, she started what she called a “listening campaign,” talking to residents and learning as much as she could about the council. It’s something she’s done informally for years.
“I’ve always been very interested in the city and what brings people here, why do they leave, what do they love about it, so I’ve had these conversations for the last 15 years with friends and neighbors and volunteer groups.”
Not a NIMBY
On her listening campaign, Goforth said she heard from many that the Mesa needs more of “those extras – the restaurants, the retail, the entertainment scene.”
“The quality of life up here is really good,” Goforth said. “Really what I hear about it is, ‘oh, I wish we had more restaurants, I wish we could get some more retail. The majority of the people I talk to, they go and they spend their dollars outside of Mesa when they go out to eat, when they shop. So I’d like to make sure that we can truly be a live-work-play city.”
Goforth said that attracting those commercial amenities involves adding more housing options, including multifamily.
“If we want more restaurants and retail in this area, we have to have the bodies,” she said. “We have to have people that are willing to spend their time and money in those places. And I think that’s what multifamily is certainly (offering).”
Goforth said she spoke with a lot of business owners who would like to live in District 5 closer to work but found the cost of housing prohibitive.
Apartment projects frequently generate pushback from single family neighborhoods nearby. There’s an unsubstantiated fear often expressed that apartments will lower the quality of the area and be a gateway to crime and drugs.
Goforth does not take such a dim view of multifamily housing.
“The people that are going to buy our single-family homes are going to start in those multifamily units,” she said.
Goforth said leaders need to respect that those closest to a development are “the ones who have to live with it” and make sure their voices are heard, but the interests of the larger community also have to be considered.
“You have to, I think, make sure that you don’t only hear the voice of a small group that feels the immediate impact because there may be a larger group that gets the benefit, but there’s an impasse because of a small group that’s closer, and the larger group doesn’t understand the benefit yet, and so doesn’t come in with their voice,” Goforth said.
Goforth also said that many residents are interested in increasing the walkability and bikeability of the city, and she is a believer in walkable communities.
She said that for many people she’s talked to, increasing the number of space they can walk or bike to is at the top of their lists of priorities.
She said when she’s considering projects, she will be looking for ways to make them more pedestrian-friendly.
Another thing Goforth said she likes about Mesa is that the city is better run compared to other cities she’s lived in.
As a council member, she aims to keep it that way.
